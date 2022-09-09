Parents and staff of the Hudson City School district have until Oct. 20 to comment on proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. Among calendar considerations, according to Assistant Superintendent Doreen Osmun, was concluding the first semester before winter break so that middle and high school students went into that two-week break without worrying about schoolwork – something that had not been possible due to “construction” over the last two years, she said.

HUDSON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO