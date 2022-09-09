Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Mesquite police officer murder: Jury finds suspect guilty in just minutes
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas jury found a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer. Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty on Wednesday for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston was shot three times in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a...
White Settlement police capture fugitive hiding in a shed
felony fugitive is now locked up in Tarrant County after being captured in White Settlement Tuesday. Police have been looking for a man named Jeremy Schlaepfer for some time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano
A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor Jailed in Tainted IV Case Has Troubled History, Owed IRS $4 Million, Records Show
The doctor who was arrested in connection with tainted IV bags linked to a death at a North Dallas surgery center has a disciplinary record with the Texas Medical Board, a criminal history for assault and cruelty to animals and the IRS said he owed more than $4 million in unpaid taxes, according to public records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates
An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates. Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports. The suspect was arrested last month after an...
$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting, Killing Estranged Wife Found by Kids the Next Morning
A man has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison for the capital murder of his estranged wife in November 2017. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Shalen Gardner plead guilty to sexually assaulting and strangling Elanceia "Lana" Gardner at their Fairmount Avenue duplex as their children slept in a nearby room.
Denton doctor facing 20 years behind bars for excessive opioid prescriptions
63-year old Doctor Philip Evans contributed to the national drug problem by writing prescriptions for Hydrocodone many times without ever seeing the patients. Today he pleaded guilty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder
MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
Dallas Observer
Dallas County Will Consider Replacing Lew Sterrett Justice Center
After failing two years in a row, the Dallas County Jail passed an unannounced inspection in June. But with millions of dollars spent keeping the jail up to code over the years, members of the Dallas County Commissioners Court are wondering if it’s time for a new facility. Over...
Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
WFAA
Woman arrested, accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to Tarrant Co. Jail inmate
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested after being accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to an inmate inside the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TCSO said Aaliyah Lyles, who worked for an outside vendor, was arrested in August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas police look to public for help identifying man suspected of killing 2
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public for any information they might have about a man accused of shooting and killed two men this past weekend.Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, and police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.On Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Park Lane, an unidentified man shot two victims before taking their belongings and fleeing. One of the victims, Bobby Lockhart, 35, died at the scene of his injuries. The other victim, Sirmiltons Evans, 29, died at the hospital two days later.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at (214) 671-3630 or by email.. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for a felony offense. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Police Chief Explains They Will Prosecute Anyone Caught Making False Emergency Calls
Lincoln High School in Dallas saw a large police presence converge on the school Tuesday. It happened because someone placed a call of an active shooter which turned out to be false. The Texas School Safety Center deals with key school safety initiatives and mandates. "It's common and so every...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Largest Amount of Pure Uncut Fentanyl in Tarrant County History Seized, Authorities
Tarrant County authorities have reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl ever for the county, with over 2,000 grams seized from a home on Tuesday. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with Tarrant County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant on a Tarrant County residence and arrested one suspect.
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
Dallas County to consider whether to demolish the county jail and criminal courthouse – potentially changing the city skyline
DALLAS — Dallas County commissioners are considering whether to move the county jail and criminal courthouse from the western edge of downtown, potentially opening hundreds of acres of prime real estate to development that could permanently change the city skyline. “We’re looking at what would be best,” county Judge...
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Comments / 7