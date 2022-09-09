ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctor at Center of Tainted IV Bag Investigation Arrested in Plano

A doctor whose license was suspended after the Texas Medical Board said he was the subject of a criminal investigation into tainted IV bags linked to one death has been arrested, Dallas police said Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was arrested in Plano, Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She...
Texoma's Homepage

$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
fox4news.com

Man goes on trial for Mesquite police officer’s murder

MESQUITE, Texas - Jury selection starts Monday in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing a Mesquite police officer. Sgt. Richard Houston was shot last December while responding to a call in a grocery store parking lot. Police said Jamie Jaramillo was fighting with his wife after...
CBS DFW

Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
CBS DFW

Dallas police look to public for help identifying man suspected of killing 2

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the public for any information they might have about a man accused of shooting and killed two men this past weekend.Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect, and police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.On Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Park Lane, an unidentified man shot two victims before taking their belongings and fleeing. One of the victims, Bobby Lockhart, 35, died at the scene of his injuries. The other victim, Sirmiltons Evans, 29, died at the hospital two days later.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at (214) 671-3630 or by email..  Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for a felony offense. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Largest Amount of Pure Uncut Fentanyl in Tarrant County History Seized, Authorities

Tarrant County authorities have reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl ever for the county, with over 2,000 grams seized from a home on Tuesday. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with Tarrant County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant on a Tarrant County residence and arrested one suspect.
CBS DFW

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived. 
