In Hong Kong, mourning the Queen has another purpose: defying China
Thousands of people in Hong Kong have turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, in one of the largest public gatherings since China clamped down on shows of political dissent in the former British colony more than two years ago.
Kwasi Kwarteng planning to scrap caps on bankers’ bonuses
The UK chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, is reportedly planning to scrap caps on bankers’ bonuses in a controversially timed move to attract more talent to the City of London. A source close to Kwarteng confirmed the chancellor was considering lifting the cap but they emphasised that no decision had been taken.
Xi, Putin hold summit in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai...
US Stocks Settle Higher Amid Low Volatility
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, after recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020 in the previous session. Equity markets in the U.S. wavered for most of the day, but ended the session on a positive note. U.S. producer prices dropped for a second consecutive month in August...
Iran signs memorandum on joining Shanghai Cooperation Organisation -TASS
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum on joining the Shanghai Cooperation organisation, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported. Founded in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a security bloc comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan and a number of post-Soviet states. Iran was previously an observer member.
