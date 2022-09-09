ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Thomas & Friends welcomes first character with autism

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bDRZ_0hp21NPB00

( WXIN ) – The world of Thomas the Tank Engine is welcoming its first character with autism to the island of Sodor.

Bruno the brake car will make his debut on the season 26 premiere of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” on September 12 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito.

According to a release, Mattel Television crafted the character with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), Easterseals Southern California, and writers and spokespeople with autism, including Daniel Share-Strom and Aaron Likens.

Chuck Smith, the voice actor who plays Bruno, also has autism.

Bruno is described as a “detail-oriented” brake car that enjoys schedules and routines. He rolls in reverse at the rear of the train, said to give him a unique view of the world, much like people with autism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATmWj_0hp21NPB00
Courtesy: Mattel Inc.

A lantern on Bruno’s red exterior will indicate his emotional state, moving when he is excited or nervous.

Mattel said Bruno was carefully crafted to “ensure an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child in the real world.”

Merriam-Webster adds ‘yeet,’ ‘sus,’ ‘pumpkin spice’ to dictionary

“The most important aspect of Bruno’s development was getting autistic input throughout the process of creating the character and his interactions with his world,” said Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at ASAN.

Bruno will feature in the broader realm of the Thomas and Friends franchise including on a YouTube series, musical album, “Thomas & Friends Storytime” podcast, an upcoming special, and select merchandise.

The upcoming season of “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” will feature new original songs as Thomas and his pals zip around tracks on adventures fueled by friendship.

The original “Thomas & Friends” television show debuted in 1984 and ran until 2021. “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” premiered in 2021 on Cartoon Network.

The television series is based on the “The Railway Series” books by Rev W. Awdry, which was first published in 1945.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

A fatal early morning head-on car crash leaves two dead

UPDATE BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Following a fatal Saturday morning crash that killed 30-year-old Shelby Stinnet and 17-year-old Kyran Addington, the Carl Junction School district released the following statement on their Facebook page: ORIGINAL BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal. 30-year-old Shelby Stinnett […]
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

5 inmates die within 2 weeks at Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. – The Texas County Coroner confirms two more inmates have died at the South Central Correctional Center within the last week, marking the fourth and fifth deaths at the men’s state prison facility since Aug. 31. Jeffrey Bolden died on Sept. 6. Court records show Bolden was sentenced to life in prison in […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Thomas The Tank Engine#Cartoon Network#Mattel Television#Mattel Inc
KOLR10 News

Walnut Grove man found guilty of murder

ASH GROVE, Mo. — A jury found Lakota Tucker, 21, of Walnut Grove, guilty of murder during a trial on Sept. 8. The jury deliberated for almost two hours before they found Tucker guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. On July 4, 2021, Tucker shot and killed Cory […]
WALNUT GROVE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
KOLR10 News

Osage Beach man arrested for assault, kidnapping

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — An Osage Beach man was arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault, and harassment. Mark Eugene Dickey, 63, of Osage Beach was arrested after Osage Beach Police Department officers responded to a 3:18 a.m. Thursday report about suspicious activity. According to a probable cause statement, the person who called the police said […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
IGN

The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison

Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
MOVIES
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

2 found dead in Pulaski Co., investigation underway

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — This morning, Pulaski County deputies responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. The deputies responded to the call around 9:56 a.m. earlier today, Sept. 14, to the 25000 block of Highway 17 in Pulaski County. When they arrived, they found two dead people: one male and one female. […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Collider

Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie

More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
MOVIES
KOLR10 News

Biden proposes strengthening offshore drilling safety regulations loosened by Trump

The Biden administration on Monday proposed to strengthen certain safety regulations for offshore oil and gas drilling that were loosened under the Trump administration.  After the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill that killed 11 workers and released 134 million gallons of fuel into the Gulf of Mexico, the Obama administration implemented new safety regulations.  In […]
POTUS
IGN

Pinocchio - Official 'Quit Telling Those Whoppers' Clip

Watch what happens when Pinocchio tells lies in this new clip from the upcoming live-action Disney movie. Robert Zemeckis directs this retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. The film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Jaquita Ta’Le, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.
MOVIES
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy