Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Package Explosion at Northeastern University: New Details on the Investigation
A note criticizing virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was found in a Pelican case that exploded at Northeastern University Thursday night, sources confirm to the NBC10 Investigators. The sources say that the incident did not involve an explosive device -- they are calling it an over-pressurized case. Sources...
Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say
A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
Person Stabbed in Roslindale
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Police responded around 3 p.m. to the incident on Marion Street. The victim was stabbed multiple times. The Boston Police Department did not say whether a suspect was in custody, explaining that the investigation was active.
Police Investigate After Home, Signs Hit by Gunfire Last Week in Marshfield
Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are investigating after a house was hit by a stray bullet. The incident happened around midnight last Wednesday, when police say someone fired a gun from a moving vehicle in the Union Street area. "We got the call about seven hours after it happened. The homeowner...
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured
Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1
Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, are condemning a message of hate speech hung on a banner over Route 1 this weekend. Drivers heading southbound on Route 1 in Saugus saw a hateful banner that read "Jews Did 9/11" on Sunday as the world commemorated the anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11.
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square
A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
