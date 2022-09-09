ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, FL

Florida Christian school teacher arrested for ‘twerking’ on student, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former teacher at a Florida Christian school was arrested Tuesday for allegedly twerking on a student, according to authorities.

WCTV reported that Julie Hoover, 39, was accused of dancing on the underage student back on April 8 during the school prom. At the time, Hoover was an employee of Point of Grace Christian School in Perry.

Authorities said the student told investigators that Hoover also pressured the student to drink alcohol and forced the straw from her cup into his mouth. According to the school, the staff had alcohol in the back to drink after the prom, when students had left.

Charges upgraded against teens involved in fair fights

Investigators said at least two other people tried to stop Hoover while she danced on the student, even getting between the two.

Hoover was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

However, this wasn’t the first time Hoover was put behind bars for alleged misconduct. Last June, Hoover was arrested for allegedly sexting an 18-year-old high school senior, according to deputies.

The student’s mother reported the misconduct to deputies on June 2 after she found the messages on the teen’s phone, which allegedly included a plan to sneak the student into Hoover’s home while her husband was at work.

An official with Point of Grace Christian released a statement to WCTV, stating that Hoover no longer works at the school and that they are cooperating with the investigation.

