Read full article on original website
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky basketball to host Florida A&M as part of Unity Series
The Kentucky Wildcats are bringing back the Unity Series for the 2022-23 college basketball season. This year, the event returns on December 21st with the Kentucky hosting Florida A&M Rattlers. The Unity Series is a five-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s to play an annual game between Kentucky and...
aseaofblue.com
UK offers Ace Bailey; Eric Dailey includes Wildcats in new list
Although we are getting to the heart of football season, one thing is for certain in college athletics: Recruiting never stops. That’s the case for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, as John Calipari and his staff are hitting the road over the last several days, visiting recruits as they look to round out their class of 2023 while also laying the foundation for the 2024 class.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Volleyball vs. Louisville Edition
The annual battle of Kentucky is upon us as the Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team, ranked No. 13 in the country, hosts the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals in Lexington. A win for either team will speak volumes for their resume this season and will allow for major bragging rights until the two teams meet next — either in the postseason or next regular season.
aseaofblue.com
How many SEC games will Kentucky football win?
Coming into the season, expectations were as high as they’ve ever been for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. After just two weeks of regular-season action, those expectations have managed to soar even higher, thanks in large part to last week’s road win over the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. That’s led to Kentucky climbing into the top 10 of many major top 25 polls and power rankings entering Week 3, and many are starting to wonder if this team really is capable of winning the SEC East and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Youngstown State: Everything to know for Week 3
The Kentucky Wildcats will host Youngstown State in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. Game time is noon ET Saturday on the SEC Network. Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Wildcats’ clash with the Penguins.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky accomplishes impressive road win feat
In a game full of emotional swings, the Kentucky Wildcats left the Swamp with a historic 26-16 victory. For the first time in over 40 years, Kentucky won their second in a row against the Florida Gators, and Mark Stoops passed Paul “Bear” Bryant in all-time wins at Kentucky (61).
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky confirms game against Yale
We still do not have the entire schedule for the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022-23 season, but we know the majority of the opponents. Now, the previously reported game against the Yale Bulldogs has been confirmed by Kentucky and is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th. This will be the second time...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky releases Week 3 depth chart
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for their third game of the season when they face the Youngstown State Penguins this Saturday at Kroger Field. With the new week comes an updated depth chart as the Cats will look to get off to a 3-0 start. Chris Rodriguez...
Comments / 0