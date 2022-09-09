WATCH: Kamala Harris tells NASA astronauts she's a 'space nerd' during call to space station

Uncle Fester 60
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
WATCH: Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket explodes in launch failure streamed live
A Blue Origin rocket crashed shortly after liftoff on Monday, marking the first launch accident for Jeff Bezos’s space travel company. No astronauts were aboard the rocket when it crashed, and the capsule, which was carrying experiments, was able to parachute to safety, representatives for Blue Origin confirmed. The rocket crashed after experiencing a “booster failure,” the company added.
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved.
WATCH: Kamala Harris says people are going to 'demand justice' if Trump found guilty
Vice President Kamala Harris rejected suggestions that prosecutors should take Donald Trump’s status as a former president into consideration if he is found guilty of criminal charges, arguing the country would “demand justice.”
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
natureworldnews.com
Lonsdaleite: Evidence Shows Fallen Space Diamond May be from a Dead Planet Light Years Away
Lonsdaleite, also called as the "Hexagonal Diamond," likely originated within a long dead planet located light years away from Earth. According to a new study, scientists claimed to have figured out why the ultra-hard space diamond was found inside a rare type of meteorite several decades ago. If confirmed, the...
Howard Stern: 'No laws for Donald Trump,' might get away with mishandled documents
Radio host Howard Stern sounded off on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago document dilemma on Monday, suggesting he may "get away with it" because "there's no laws for Donald Trump."
New Orleans mayor refuses to apologize or refund $30K in first-class travel expenses
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is refusing to reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in travel expenses, including on first-class or business-class flights.
Stimulus update: Deadline for $1,000 one-time direct check payment is tomorrow
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have until Thursday to submit their paperwork before the state closes the application portal. The tax credit is intended to help eligible residents who took out student loans to pay...
WATCH: Kaepernick to Cowboys? Stephen A. Smith thinks they should call him
It's been about half a decade since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL, but talk about the most infamous national anthem kneeler someday suiting up again continues.
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly check worth up to $3,345 set to go out in two days
Recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their monthly payment of up to $3,345 in just two days. The regular monthly payment is distributed on the second Wednesday of each month, Sept. 14 this month, to recipients whose birthdays are on the first through the 10th of the month, per the Social Security Administration.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
hypebeast.com
NASA’s Moon-Bound Rocket Is Now Scheduled To Launch on Friday
NASA has ambitious plans for this weekend: to finally launch its 322-foot (98 m) tall, uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the moon. The space agency momentarily considering taking off this Friday, September 2, before ultimately determining that the day posed the risk of bad weather. The rocket was originally supposed to...
Elon Musk's SpaceX wins $1.4 billion NASA contract for 5 more astronaut launches to the International Space Station
SpaceX has won a $1.4 billion NASA contract to send more astronauts and cargo to the ISS. Overall, NASA has awarded SpaceX 14 missions, bringing the total contract value to nearly $5 billion. It's a modification to the existing contract which NASA first awarded to SpaceX in 2014. NASA announced...
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
NASA Discarded Hardware From Apollo Missions to the Moon
Just because we have been to the moon before does not make the goals of NASA's Artemis program any easier.
wfit.org
NASA provides update on the Artemis I mission
NASA provided an update on the Artemis I mission this morning. NASA is hoping to launch the SLS rocket on Sept 23rd or Sept 27th. This assumes the fuel leak has been fixed, and the Space Force grants a waiver on a termination system battery requirement. Without that waiver, the SLS rocket will have to be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building, pushing the launch into October.
Timeline of a leak: Supreme Court justices think Roe mystery could be solved soon
It's been just over five months since a Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the overturning of Roe v. Wade leaked to the media — with no signs as to where it originated from.
Social Security payment 2022: Second half of double monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in 18 days
People who are enrolled to receive Supplemental Security Income will be given their second payments in less than three weeks. Eligible recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30 for the same amounts they received on Sept. 1. The recipients will be given a total of $1,682 after their two payments, while eligible couples will have two payments of $1,261 this month, totaling $2,522, according to the Social Security Administration.
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
