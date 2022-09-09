Read full article on original website
Related
Fairhaven Pasta House Booths, Tables and Chairs Up for Grabs
As The Pasta House in Fairhaven begins the process of rebranding itself as Bocca, plans for renovations to the legendary restaurant are in full gear. How much will the interior look of the restaurant change?. If a Facebook post from the owner is any indication, the update will be pretty...
nbcboston.com
Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square
A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dartmouth People’s Pressed Location Will Close
People's Pressed is closing its Padanaram location. The juice shop and wellness cafe, which also has a downtown New Bedford storefront, made the announcement on Facebook, with owner Amanda Desrosiers noting the time felt right. "These past few years have been some of the most challenging for us (and mostly...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Boston Globe
Share some laughs with Adam Sandler in Boston
The comedian's live tour will visit Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H., this fall. Actor/comedian Adam Sandler is heading out on tour this fall, performing live shows in both Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H. The tour kicks off October 21 in Allentown, Penn., before heading...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Aerosmith Hits A Grand Slam at Boston’s Fenway Park
A full moon hung over Fenway Park to welcome Aerosmith back for the 50th anniversary celebration of the band! Two years later than originally scheduled, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford were sans Joey Kramer who is on temporary leave. Joey’s drum tech and artist John Douglas took over duties keeping it in the Aero family. Buck Johnson was on keys and vocals as he has been for the past eight years. .
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
A New Bedford Man Was Ridiculed and Roasted After Asking the Internet How to Clean His Crocs
If you told me 10 years ago that Crocs were going to be all the rage in footwear, I would have thought you were pulling my leg. Fast-forward to 2022 when zillennials (Gen Z), millenials and Gen-Xers are rocking Crocs for more than just a fashion statement. Just ask Mikey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Courtney Cole is an anchor and reporter at WBZ-TV.
Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. Before arriving in Boston, she spent four years in Jacksonville, Florida, where she anchored a top-rated Weekend Morning Show. She enjoys covering stories that help give a voice to those who feel like they haven't been heard. While in Jacksonville, she had the opportunity to cover some unforgettable stories, including: a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Jacksonville to discuss the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and November 2020 Election Night coverage in Tallahassee. Prior to working in Jacksonville, Courtney worked as an Anchor/Producer/Reporter in Savannah. She got her start working behind the scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cole is a native Chicagoan and a proud Hampton University Alumna. (#GoPirates!) She looks forward to exploring New England. When she's not reporting, you can usually find Courtney in the kitchen trying a new recipe, getting lost in the newspaper or a book, or planning a visit with family and friends. Have a story idea? Send an email to Courtney.Cole@cbs.com.
goodmorninggloucester.com
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
Comments / 0