Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the Steuben County Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Crandall attacked another inmate and injured them.

Crandall was charged with assault in a Correctional Facility, a class D Felony. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.