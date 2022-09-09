Read full article on original website
North Dakota capitol getting accessibility improvements
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements are happening at the North Dakota State Capitol. With the addition of family restrooms and electric handicap doors to meeting rooms, the building is becoming more accessible. Located on the ground floor on the west end of the Roughrider Hall of Fame are three new...
More than 800 fall wild turkey licenses available
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says more than 800 licenses are still available for the fall wild turkey lottery. Licenses will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.
Bismarck’s Fall Cleanup Week set for Sept. 19 to 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall Cleanup Week for Bismarck is set to run next week. Residents can leave larger items than usual for city crews to pick up on their normal garbage pickup days from September 19 to 22. The city asks you to place any items on your boulevard...
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
West Nile virus cases on the rise in the state
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Nile virus is on the rise in North Dakota. So far, 11 cases have been reported with four people being hospitalized. West Nile cases normally peak around mid to late August depending on temperatures, rainfall and how early or late the spring is. With the late spring this year, the North Dakota Department of Health is seeing cases spike later in the year. Ways to reduce chances of contracting the virus include using insect repellent that is registered with the EPA and trimming down tall, long grass near your home.
New Medicare option expands across North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
‘Opening Day’ art exhibit to showcase hunting culture in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To coordinate with the Federal Duck Stamp competition being held in Bismarck later this month, The Capital Art Gallery is launching its new exhibit, “Opening Day.” The exhibit illustrates hunting culture in North Dakota and features over 50 pieces. Two local Bismarck Artists being...
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
Burgum rolls out big plans for childcare in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced plans Tuesday to draft legislation that would address childcare issues in North Dakota. Burgum’s plan, which has the support of several lawmakers, will focus on making childcare services more affordable and more widely available, and on improving childcare quality statewide. Burgum says the issue can be boiled down to one problem.
North Dakota educators, researchers work to better detect diabetes in early stages
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 54,000 people in North Dakota have diagnosed diabetes and 183,000 people are pre-diabetic. That’s why educators and researchers are working to help residents better detect the disease. In any North Dakota crowd, an estimated 1 in 50 people has diabetes but doesn’t know...
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With just a quick “zap,” anyone can have permanent jewelry attached to themselves. The recent trend has spread all over the country, allowing customers to have permanent necklaces, bracelets, and rings in different colors and charms. After a girl’s trip with friends, Chelsea Ktytor...
Amtrak’s Empire Builder route canceled Tuesday amid looming railroad strike
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which travels east and west through North Dakota and Montana, was canceled Tuesday. The cancellation comes as Amtrak announced Tuesday its making adjustments to some of its long range routes due to the ongoing labor negotiations with other major rail companies.
US withdraws polluted Montana site from new mining
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana from future mining to protect a reclamation area where more than $80 million has been spent to clean up past mining contamination. Mining will be barred for 20 years...
Legislators, Unmanned Aerial System officials form non-profit organization to promote autonomous efforts
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota has become a leader in unmanned aerial systems, and a newly formed non-profit group looks to further showcase what autonomous systems can do. The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council was created for the purpose of promoting use cases for the UAS industry,...
4th Street in Bismarck open to traffic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The construction that has blocked off a section of road in downtown Bismarck for a month and half will wrap up at noon on Tuesday. Crews packed up their equipment on 4th Street from Main Avenue to Thayer Avenue and reopened the section to traffic. It comes just days before crowds are expected for the Downtowner’s Street Fair. Set up will begin Thursday night.
Bismarck man to see two years in prison for cooking oil apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison after police say he started an apartment fire. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Justin Linder started a fire last September by boiling cooking oil. Court documents report he told police he intended to throw the oil on gang members trying to kick down his door. No injuries in the fire were reported. Linder’s unit was damaged.
PCRA rodeo update
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The end of September marks the end of the PRCA regular season, and the reason why that’s so important is the top 15 in each event qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Mandan’s Ty Breuer has won enough in the last week to be sitting...
Memphis tragedy reminds Bismarck runners to keep safety top of mind
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the Bismarck Marathon approaches, many people have been logging their miles any time they can — sometimes in the early morning hours. Just weeks ago, the running world was stunned with the news of Eliza Fletcher who never returned home from her pre-dawn run in Memphis, Tennessee. Despite the tragic abduction and murder, runners in Bismarck remain committed to their passion.
State delays $4.2M road post project after farmers raise concerns
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old is in custody after police say he intended to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. Police say a source said Thomas Schmidt of Bismarck had sold him two pounds of methamphetamine and more than 40 fentanyl pills. The source provided police with text messages he said Schmidt had sent.
