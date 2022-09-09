Mass. medical board votes to revoke license of doctor over misconduct, explicit messages sent to patient

A: You should not be using google, but instead speak to your PO. They are in the best position to state if it is being dismissed or there is an issue. If it is scheduled on the last day of your probation, it is most likley that the Court wants you there when it is terminated. It is also possible that something may need to be reviewed. If all your fees were paid, your records should match the Court records. If you met all your conditions, does probation have proof? Did you need to provide any letters from programs? Check in wth them? Did you move and not tell them? It could be entirely routine. On an unsupervised CWOF at the end, if all went well, the probationer doesnt usually have to be in Court but some Judges and some Courts will require it. If it was a straight probation and you were supervised, then the Court may want to see you to terminate. CALL your PO and ask them if their records show you are all paid up and squared up. ASK them about the letter.

DUDLEY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO