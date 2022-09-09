Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Has A Mac ‘N Cheese 5K? It Looks Awesome
Colorado is a fan of the 5K runs as we have many to choose from. One that we just learned about may be one of the most interesting, the Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Here's all we know. Do you remember that old "there's an app for that "Apple TV commercial that ran back around 2009? It basically said whatever your favorite thing to do, be it games, homework, sports, etc. that there was an app for that. I feel like in Colorado, there could be a commercial or add campaign that's called "there's a race for that" or "there's a 5K for that." I say that because our state loves to do these 5K's so much that there seems to be a 5K for just about everything. Holidays, events, fundraisers, sports, and even food. The race in particular that I just learned about is Colorado's own Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Yes, I'm for real.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
Is This The Best City For Chocolate Lovers In Colorado?
If you're a chocolate lover who lives in Colorado, you're going to love the news that one Colorado city was just ranked in the top 15 places for best places for chocolate lovers in the country. Two in the top 25. Agree?. Best City For Chocolate In Colorado. It's pretty...
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Beers You Can Try in Northern Colorado This Fall
Fall is approaching. With Colorado's ever-changing forecast, it may not feel like it — but soon, we'll be in the thick of autumn colors, sweater weather, and Halloween festivities. Although some may prefer apple cider or hot chocolate, we all know the true star of the season is pumpkin...
Water Recreation-Related Deaths In Colorado Hit Record In 2022
2022 is officially the deadliest year on record for water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado. In a recent press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) noted a series of drownings - including a double drowning on Sept. 9 at Dillon Reservoir, as well as a third drowning on Sept. 11 in the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park was what ultimately set the new high record.
Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts
Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FREE Disney Art Con Coming To Colorado This Month
A fun and free family event is on it's way to Colorado later this month. If you're into awesome art of some of your favorite characters from Disney, anime, and more, you're gonna love this amazing art con event. Don't Miss This Free Disney Art Con Event Coming To Colorado.
A Border War: The Least Expensive Homes In Colorado And Wyoming
Colorado vs Wyoming. It's a natural rivalry between two states that share a border and despite the proximity and similarities between the two places on some things, they are a world apart in other ways. It's kind of like the sibling rivalry thing where you have two siblings that are...
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Poudre River Ranch For Sale Has Major Tourism Potential
A property that's currently on the market in northern Colorado has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The sprawling ranch hit the market in July 2022 and remains listed for sale. Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently For Sale. Take a peek at some of the incredible ranches that are...
You Could Own a Dinosaur Skeleton Found in Colorado
A real-life dinosaur skeleton that was found in Colorado is going up for sale soon, and if you've got enough money laying around, you could be its next proud owner. If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably at least heard of some of the many ties that the state has to prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
Bring the Kids: World’s Longest Hopscotch Record to Be Attempted in Colorado
When is the last time that you played a game of hopscotch? Coming soon, you'll be able to relive your youth, as a Guinness World Record will (hopefully be broken.) Organizers will be prepping the course for four days prior to the event, so you know this is going to be a big deal. Snowcones and Giant Jenga will be on hand, get the kids.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Is This The Best Local Spot To Get Mac & Cheese In Colorado?
Not all, but most love themselves some mac & cheese. You'll likely never eat mac & cheese the same after seeing some of the amazing dishes this locally owned and operated Colorado mac & cheese restaurant has created. Is This The Best Mac & Cheese In Colorado?. Who doesn't love...
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0