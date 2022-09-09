ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes first-round pick Conor Geekie healthy and ready to prove himself at rookie camp

For Conor Geekie, proving himself in his first rookie camp with the Arizona Coyotes is defined more by his work ethic than his stats.  “I want points and I want to score and do all that good stuff, but that’ll come with time or it’ll happen right away. I’m just going to keep poking at it and I think my work ethic is something that will get noticed as well,” Geekie said.  ...
