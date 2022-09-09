Read full article on original website
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
French President Macron to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London, Macron said on Thursday on his Twitter account. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT.
