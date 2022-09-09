ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loon Star State: The Rights Exterminator

By Ben Sargent
 5 days ago
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue.

To see more political cartoons from Ben Sargent, visit our Loon Star State section, or find Observer political reporting here.

