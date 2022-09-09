Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Package Explosion at Northeastern University: New Details on the Investigation
A note criticizing virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was found in a Pelican case that exploded at Northeastern University Thursday night, sources confirm to the NBC10 Investigators. The sources say that the incident did not involve an explosive device -- they are calling it an over-pressurized case. Sources...
NECN
Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say
A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
NECN
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
NECN
Person Stabbed in Roslindale
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Police responded around 3 p.m. to the incident on Marion Street. The victim was stabbed multiple times. The Boston Police Department did not say whether a suspect was in custody, explaining that the investigation was active.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Police Investigate After Home, Signs Hit by Gunfire Last Week in Marshfield
Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are investigating after a house was hit by a stray bullet. The incident happened around midnight last Wednesday, when police say someone fired a gun from a moving vehicle in the Union Street area. "We got the call about seven hours after it happened. The homeowner...
NECN
Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say
A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say. A Jeremiah E. Burke High School student at was stabbed in the stomach and shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive, Boston Public Schools said. His suspected attacker fled the scene, police said....
NECN
Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing on I-93 in Boston
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a motor vehicle crash followed by a stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south in Boston early Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the O'Neill Tunnel southbound at the Government Center exit. A state...
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Fire in Allston Guts Several Restaurants
Multiple Boston businesses appeared to suffer severe damage in a fire Tuesday night in Allston. The Boston Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out at 180 Brighton Avenue, which burned through several stores on the block. In a tweet just before 10 p.m., fire officials said they were...
NECN
Package Delivered to Northeastern University Detonated as it Was Opened, School Officials Say
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed. Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened...
NECN
Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1
Police in Saugus, Massachusetts, are condemning a message of hate speech hung on a banner over Route 1 this weekend. Drivers heading southbound on Route 1 in Saugus saw a hateful banner that read "Jews Did 9/11" on Sunday as the world commemorated the anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11.
NECN
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report
Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
NECN
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
NECN
Red Line Service Resumes After Delays Due to Medical Emergency
There were delays on the Ashmont Branch of the MBTA's Red Line Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency at Shawmut station. The transit agency said in a tweet around 2 p.m. that shuttle buses were service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations due to a medical emergency. Transit police later confirmed that a 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student intentionally jumped onto the tracks as a train was coming. That student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NECN
WATCH: ‘Off Track' – An NBC10 Special on the MBTA and Our Public Transit Emergency
A subway car up in flames. Derailments, and runaway trains. And an unprecedented shutdown of a train line that serves hundreds of thousands of people a day. It's all happened in recent MBTA history. In Off Track, NBC10 Boston takes a look at the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown, other ongoing safety concerns and asks the question - will the current service disruptions and maintenance work will be enough?
NECN
Biden Aims to Bring Hope to Cancer Patients Through ‘Moonshot' Initiative
President Joe Biden reignited his 2016 "cancer moonshot," a mission to end the disease as we know it. The president laid out several steps in hopes of eradicating cancer and prevent people from dying from it. “Diagnosis was earth-shattering. It just cracks your life into two,” admitted Kate Weissman.
NECN
Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square
A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday. According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.
NECN
Orange Line Shutdown Enters Final Stretch
In a week, commuters should once again be able to take the Orange Line, and with upgraded service. The MBTA's 30-day shutdown is scheduled to end early on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, and the agency's general manager, Steve Poftak, said last week that work — then two-thirds done — was on schedule to wrap up on time.
NECN
With Orange Line Work 82% Done, MBTA ‘in a Great Position to Finish Strong,' GM Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is in sight and the MBTA's general manager is feeling optimistic. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said from the track in Charlestown Tuesday, Day 25 of the shutdown. He said...
Comments / 0