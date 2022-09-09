Read full article on original website
kafe.com
Cooler, smoke-free air moving into western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We are looking to have some fresh air this week up in Bellingham after a weekend of cloudy, smoky skies and high fire threats. Fox 13 reports that the smoke will be pushed back over the Cascades and into eastern Washington by winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
kafe.com
Washington students see improved test scores
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Students in Washington are starting to bounce back from declines in test scores seen during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction says test scores from last spring show 70% of students were proficient or made progress from fall 2021. Students in select...
