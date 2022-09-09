These Boston festivals offer a little something for everyone—from pizza and books to carnival rides and floating lanterns. As the temperatures in New England begin to cool down, and the foliage transitions to long-awaited orange and brown shades, there is no better time to get the family together for fresh air and festive outings. These Boston festivals have got it all. From the best places to pick up sweet apple cider donuts or do Halloween-themed crafts to cultural celebrations and all the food fairs Boston can muster, these fall festivals and fairs top our list of family-friendly fall activities.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO