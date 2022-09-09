Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
rock929rocks.com
Watch Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey Rant Against MAGA
A Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey rant is a thing of beauty to behold. And his latest raver doesn’t disappoint. Boston’s beloved Celtic punks were deep into their set at Allentown Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 1 when Ken went off. Let’s dive right in. I created...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Mark Your Calendars! Boston’s Best Fall Festivals for Families
These Boston festivals offer a little something for everyone—from pizza and books to carnival rides and floating lanterns. As the temperatures in New England begin to cool down, and the foliage transitions to long-awaited orange and brown shades, there is no better time to get the family together for fresh air and festive outings. These Boston festivals have got it all. From the best places to pick up sweet apple cider donuts or do Halloween-themed crafts to cultural celebrations and all the food fairs Boston can muster, these fall festivals and fairs top our list of family-friendly fall activities.
NECN
Fire in Allston Guts Several Restaurants
Multiple Boston businesses appeared to suffer severe damage in a fire Tuesday night in Allston. The Boston Fire Department responded to the fire that broke out at 180 Brighton Avenue, which burned through several stores on the block. In a tweet just before 10 p.m., fire officials said they were...
Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars
If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
NECN
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Boston Globe
Share some laughs with Adam Sandler in Boston
The comedian's live tour will visit Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H., this fall. Actor/comedian Adam Sandler is heading out on tour this fall, performing live shows in both Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H. The tour kicks off October 21 in Allentown, Penn., before heading...
JamBase
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante Covers ‘Danny’s Song’ At Fenway Park
Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their tour to Boston’s Fenway Park for a concert on Saturday night. Guitarist John Frusciante led a solo cover of “Danny’s Song,” which appeared on the 1971 debut album by Loggins & Messina — the duo made up of Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina.
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
whdh.com
Firefighters put out flames at vacant restaurant on Somerville/Medford city line
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a half-dozen fire engines filled Magoun Square after a fire started at a former restaurant Monday evening. Crews from both Somerville and Medford were called to a vacant business at the intersection of Broadway and Medford Street around 5 p.m., right on the border of both cities.
thelocalne.ws
The American kestrel stands watch over Ipswich, flashing its bright wings
If you are running downtown and you hear a high-pitched “killy killy killy” lasting just over a second, look overhead for the brightest bird you can imagine. Kestrels are falcons. You can identify them in part by their pointed wings. With their colorful faces, their red tails tipped...
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
WCVB
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
