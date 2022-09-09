ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

kafe.com

Cooler, smoke-free air moving into western Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We are looking to have some fresh air this week up in Bellingham after a weekend of cloudy, smoky skies and high fire threats. Fox 13 reports that the smoke will be pushed back over the Cascades and into eastern Washington by winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
kafe.com

Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
whatcom-news.com

Relief from wildfire smoke’s impact on air quality could begin today (Sunday)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office said early Sunday, September 11th, that a transition to back to westerly winds was already beginning and is expected to increase during the remainder of the day. This is expected stop the flow of wildfire smoke from the east as well as push out smoke already in the area.
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
kafe.com

Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island

SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
whatcom-news.com

Late night fire in bushes damages 2 Ferndale residences

FERNDALE, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Place in Ferndale about 11pm, Thursday, September 8th, due to reports of a structure fire with visible flames. Firefighters arrived to find a line of bushes on fire between 2 residences. The fire damaged exterior siding on...
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Pickup strikes, kills pedestrian, Lakeway Drive temporarily closed

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of Lakeway Drive and Racine Street about 12:35am on Saturday, September 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers reported via radio that they arrived to find a pickup truck versus a power pole crash and a person on the ground.
BELLINGHAM, WA

