Cooler, smoke-free air moving into western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We are looking to have some fresh air this week up in Bellingham after a weekend of cloudy, smoky skies and high fire threats. Fox 13 reports that the smoke will be pushed back over the Cascades and into eastern Washington by winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Relief from wildfire smoke’s impact on air quality could begin today (Sunday)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office said early Sunday, September 11th, that a transition to back to westerly winds was already beginning and is expected to increase during the remainder of the day. This is expected stop the flow of wildfire smoke from the east as well as push out smoke already in the area.
‘When it’s your time, it’s your time:’ Gold Bar braces for flight as Bolt Creek fire rages
The Bolt Creek fire is burning 8,000 acres of forest as of Monday morning. Snohomish County has issued evacuation notices — “Level 3: Go Now” — for Index, Wash. and warned residents along Highway 2 — which remains closed to non-emergency traffic — as far west as Gold Bar to prepare to evacuate.
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island
SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
Whatcom County wildfires still burning, as weekend wind forecast whips up Red Flag warning
The Department of Natural Resources says this the winds in this weekend’s forecast “hearken to the east wind event” that fanned flames in 2020.
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
A downtown Bellingham restaurant that shut down temporarily has decided not to reopen
The restaurant is among several that have recently closed in Whatcom County.
Late night fire in bushes damages 2 Ferndale residences
FERNDALE, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Place in Ferndale about 11pm, Thursday, September 8th, due to reports of a structure fire with visible flames. Firefighters arrived to find a line of bushes on fire between 2 residences. The fire damaged exterior siding on...
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
Sweet treat fusion: Mochi doughnuts arrive in Bellingham. Here’s where
The Mochinut brand is made with rice flour, giving it a chewy and stretchy texture, according to its website.
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Updated: Pickup strikes, kills pedestrian, Lakeway Drive temporarily closed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of Lakeway Drive and Racine Street about 12:35am on Saturday, September 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers reported via radio that they arrived to find a pickup truck versus a power pole crash and a person on the ground.
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
