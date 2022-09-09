Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole?

Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 a nd was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area.

She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, 107 pounds with red curly hair kept up in a bun.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you can contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

