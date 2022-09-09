ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQpJ4_0hp1t00v00

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole?

Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 a nd was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area.

She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, 107 pounds with red curly hair kept up in a bun.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you can contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Game day sees assault in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing Police are investigating a violent attack that happened just outside Crunchy’s restaurant. East Lansing Police arrived at the call of a man lying in a pool of blood next to valley court park. On Friday, September 2, Manuel Macias says he was enjoying his night standing outside of […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okemos, MI
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
wkzo.com

Lansing adds another homicide to 2022 totals

LANSING, MI — Lansing Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 Block of East Barnes Avenue Tuesday night around 8:20 p.m. While officers were enroute the call was updated to a man down in the street. Officers located a 22-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds upon arrival.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Mason stabbing suspect arrested

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The suspect in a stabbing that left three people wounded in Mason has been arrested, Mason police announced on Tuesday. At around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, Mason police responded to reports of an assault at Sycamore Village mobile home park in Mason. Upon arrival, officers found three stab victims. All […]
MASON, MI
WLNS

Ohio man dies in Jackson Co. car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single car crash that killed a man Tuesday. County deputies, Michigan State Police, the Liberty Township Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to a single car crash around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
WESTLAND, MI
WLNS

One dead after shooting on East Barnes Ave in Lansing

UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy