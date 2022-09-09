Read full article on original website
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
kmvt
Magic Valley wildfires contained this weekend, cause of 1 still under investigation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the Magic Valley, there is some good news from the B.L.M., as both the Sheep and Eden 2 fires have been fully contained as of Friday evening. The Eden 2 Fire, starting 3 miles north of Eden, was contained Friday night at 8...
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
Night Road Work on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures can be expected for the next week or so on a city street in south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls says road crews will be working on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Kimberly Road and Fourth Avenue which will require the roadway to be closed during the working hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 23. The night work will help reduce the impact to daytime traffic. The crews will be installing a waterline extension in the area. During the day large metal plates will be placed over the excavation holes. When the road is closed traffic will be detoured around the construction.
Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Star Viewing Season At Observatory West Of Twin Falls Ends Soon
For fans of stargazing in the Magic Valley, there's an observatory 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls that can be found within the beautiful confines of Bruneau Dunes State Park. The viewing season will end in just a couple of weeks, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sky like you never have before.
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
kmvt
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder...
Powerline Fire North of Twin Falls
UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked up later Tuesday evening just north of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.
kmvt
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
UPDATE: Eden Fire Caused by Equipment Failure
UPDATED 09/09: The Eden 2 Fire remained active Thursday night into Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters did several back burns to keep the fire from moving towards the Kimama desert area. Weather is expected to be better Friday, but winds are still a concern. The fire was sparked by an equipment failure. The estimated acres burned is 30,000 acres.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped
UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
Highway 75 Reopened in Blaine County, New Evacuation Orders Issued
UPDATE 09/08: State Highway 75 was reopened Thursday morning. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office again reminds drivers it could be closed at any moment. New evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday for the Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road. Everyone in the area was told to leave immediately. UPDATE...
Perrine Bridge Inspection to Cause Delays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the Perrine Bridge will cause traffic delays in the next couple weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announce work on cleaning and inspection will start on Sunday September 11 and continue for about two weeks at various times until September 22. Most cleaning of the topside of the bridge will start on the evening of Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be moved to a single lane in both directions while crews work. Cleaning should be done by Thursday Sept. 15. On Monday Sept. 19 crews will then inspect the bridge on the northbound side from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane closed to traffic. ITD crews will use the state's specialized bridge inspection truck that allows the underside of the structure to be looked at. On Wednesday the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be times when both lanes will be closed for about 15 minutes. ITD said the schedule could change, but recommended drivers find an alternate route during the inspection times if they can. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.” Pedestrian access will be limited at times as well.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
