ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir8pg_0hp1sQb700
The monarchy “was built on the backs of Black and brown people,” Hostin, who previously lived and studied in London, said.

When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday.

“She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa,” said Hostin on the show. “And now what you’re seeing, at least in the Black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations.”

Hostin also defended a controversial tweet regarding the news of the monarch’s death, which has been deleted by Twitter, from Nigerian-born Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya.

“I hear the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” tweeted Anya. “May her pain be excruciating.”

Hostin defended the tweet by arguing that “it was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire,” before adding, “we can mourn the queen and not the empire.” The monarchy “was built on the backs of Black and brown people,” Hostin, who previously lived and studied in London, added.

When the show’s co-host Ana Navarro suggested the United States was guilty of the same and built the country on the same backs as Britain, Hostin doubled down and stated firmly: “And we want our reparations!”

Hostin was born to a Black father and Jewish Puerto Rican mother, according to The Daily Beast. After a childhood in public housing, she tirelessly worked to become a federal prosecutor — and an Emmy Award-winning TV reporter. She joined “The View” in 2016.

“Right now, Charles is in a position – I think he has 14 colonies that he is now head of state, including Australia and Canada, I believe, if I’m correct. It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy and it’s time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies,” Hostin said.

“I also think, you know, in a monarchy, it’s very easy to uplift one family, the harder thing is to uplift all families, and I think that he’s in a position to be able to do that,” added Hostin in regards to the newly-crowned monarch.

She explained that “we all love glam and pageantry,” but that the monarchy deserved some rightful criticism. It appears Hostin is not alone in her assertions towards Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

Irish dance group Cairde performed Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” Thursday in front of Buckingham Palace, according to Newsweek. Soccer fans at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium, meanwhile, chanted “Lizzy’s in a box” to KC & The Sunshine Band’s “Give It Up,” according to Fox Sports.

Anya’s statement, meanwhile, was publicly rebuked by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who quote-tweeted her post and asked: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Comments / 77

MH... me.
5d ago

maybe if sunny got her facts strait she would have found that some of those jewels have been around for hundreds of years & some were given to them.. I don't think the queen was alive back hundreds of years ago..

Reply(5)
35
Donnie Ruff
4d ago

I think that someone who critizes a woman, who was a wonderful person and Queen, shouldn't have her opinion taken seriously. Queen Elizabeth had nothing to do with how or why the jewels were obtained. My God bless Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III.

Reply
15
charlene martin
5d ago

God bless the Queen and now God bless the New King,I truely admire them both .bur cultures need to stop thof people, and of the life's once before .you can't go back and change anything .it's as the Bible says time to forgive those who tress pasted against us,its old history .time to be kind and humble and love each other still not keep dweling on the past .move forward to show goodness

Reply
19
Related
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Sunny Hostin
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Jewels#Scottish#Brits#Nigerian#Carnegie Mellon#Jewish#Puerto Rican#The Daily Beast
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

147K+
Followers
8K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy