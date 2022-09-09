Why Coupa Software Stock Raced Higher This Week

What happened

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) climbed sharply higher this week, surging as much as 23.9%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence . As of 3:04 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was still up 22.9%.

The catalyst that drove the business spending management specialist higher was bullish financial results and a more robust outlook.

So what

For the fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended July 31), Coupa generated record quarterly revenue of $211 million, up 18% year over year, driven by record quarterly subscription revenue of $193 million, up 23%. This resulted in non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20, down 23%.

Both numbers were well ahead of expectations, however, as analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $203.8 million and adjusted EPS of $0.09.

Another positive indicator was the company's calculated billings of $217 million, up 25% year over year. Billings represents future sales not yet booked as revenue. When this grows at a higher rate than current revenue growth, that suggests a spike in future growth.

Now what

The robust financial results aside, there were other reasons to be bullish.

Coupa raised both its full-year revenue and subscription revenue outlook, though its outlook remains conservative. Management is now forecasting revenue in a range of $838 million to $844 million, nudging the high end up by $1 million and representing growth of 16% at the midpoint of its guidance.

More importantly to long-term investors, however, Coupa raised its subscription revenue guidance to a range of $766 million to $771 million, up from its previous range of $762 million to $767 million. This suggests that more customers are inking subscription deals, which bodes well for future results.

Furthermore, Coupa's board of directors announced a share repurchase program, with plans to buy back as much as $100 million of the company's stock. This is generally viewed positively by investors, as it suggests management believes shares are undervalued.

Its ability to deliver consistent, yet modest growth -- particularly in the face of macroeconomic headwinds -- makes Coupa Software a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Coupa Software

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coupa Software wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coupa Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .