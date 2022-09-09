ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Falls Preserve opens this weekend

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
The Richland County Park District Friday announced that the Richland County Park District's Fleming Falls Preserve will open Saturday to the general public.

The preserve will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from dawn to dusk, according to a news release.

This public access will continue only on weekends through September, October, and November.

Since the preserve is not fully open (in all capacities, as of yet), it still does not have an official new address.

To find your way there, you can still use the old Camp Mowana address or do a search for Camp Mowana for the location: 2276 Fleming Falls Road, Mansfield, OH 44903.

"We hope that everyone enjoys the limited access to this new park district property and we hope to have it fully open in the near future. Enjoy Fleming Falls and have a great weekend," said Jason Larson, executive director, Richland County Park District/Gorman Nature Center/B&O Bike Trail.

Park officials say to be aware of the following:

  • The preserve is open dawn to dusk. No one should be in the preserve after dark.
  • Please park in the public parking area which is located just past the old entrance to the property. Do not try to enter through the closed black gate. The gate to the new parking area will be open.
  • There are limited restroom facilities available. A Port-A-Pot is located in the parking lot at the entrance to the preserve.
  • There are currently no trash cans or trash removal. Please pack out what you pack in.
  • For your safety stay on the marked trails. Maps are available to help guide visitors around the property.
  • There is a designated observation platform for viewing the main Fleming Falls waterfall. Do not attempt to use old trails or walk down into the ravine where the main waterfall is located.
  • Picnic shelters are available for use on a first-come, first-served basis. We will not be taking reservations for any sites, buildings, or locations, at the preserve, for the foreseeable future. Again, please remove any trash from the preserve.

IN THIS ARTICLE
