Suburban mayor shot at by off-duty police officer in Chicago: sources
CHICAGO - A suburban mayor was shot at by an off-duty suburban police officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 32. The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 750 block West North Avenue. According to sources, a member of the mayor's security detail returned...
Ingleside man charged with beating, choking woman on his boat after she asked to be brought to shore: Sheriff deputy
Douglas J. Johnson remains behind bars after he allegedly choked and beat a woman while aboard his boat Monday night. A 40-year-old woman made a distressing 9-1-1 call, and it was traced to Columbia Bay, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox32chicago.com
Former Lake County Sheriff's deputy charged with official misconduct for falsifying timesheets
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A former Lake County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with falsifying timesheets. Gregory Swanson, 54, of unincorporated Grayslake, has been charged with two counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft. During an audit in November 2020, authorities learned that Swanson submitted and was paid...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old in North Chicago
The search continues for whoever fatally shot an 18-year-old man late Monday night in North Chicago. The victim died early Tuesday, officials said.
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
wlip.com
Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident. It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart. Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving...
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Man allegedly threatened with gun to discourage him parking | Police reports Sept. 4-11
North Riverside police charged a 56-year-old Schaumburg man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly used it to threaten someone who temporarily parked in the rear parking lot of a business in the 8900 block of Cermak Road on the night of Sept. 7. The victim told...
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Plea deal derailed for Rick Dugo in serial scammer case in north suburbs
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been following a serial scammer case for more than a year, and on Tuesday morning in a Lake County, Illinois, courtroom, the victims' search for justice was supposed to come to an end.But as CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Tuesday night, a last-minute hiccup derailed a plea deal.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."But Dugo has faced more than one indictment, and at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Tuesday, he stood before a...
Man pretending to be Chicago cop in order to get into public places: Police
Chicago police said the fake cop dresses like the police, said he’s an officer or sergeant and shows a badge and gun, but is not the police. The man has attempted to get into the Shedd Aquarium and places in the West Loop and Roseland.
'Chicago Fire' halts production after shooting near set in Oak Park, police confirm shooter 'fled scene'
"Chicago Fire" was forced to stop production after shots were fired nearby where the NBC show was filming Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 1:45 p.m. when an "unknown offender, armed with a handgun shot at a group of...
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
Road-rage shooter who killed father of five gets 65 years in prison
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing a father of five in a 2020 road-rage incident, Lake County Illinois prosecutors said.
Chicago shooting leaves 'multiple' injured: police
Multiple were shot Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, authorities told Fox News. Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported. The shooting came as the city continues to experience...
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a man in his apartment. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the shots were fired following a confrontation between the two inside the residence on Market Lane in Somers shortly before 9 AM.
Comments / 3