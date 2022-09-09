ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Zion, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Zion, IL
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Northern Illinois#Violent Crime
wlip.com

Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident. It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart. Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Plea deal derailed for Rick Dugo in serial scammer case in north suburbs

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS)  -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been following a serial scammer case for more than a year, and on Tuesday morning in a Lake County, Illinois, courtroom, the victims' search for justice was supposed to come to an end.But as CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Tuesday night, a last-minute hiccup derailed a plea deal.Last year, when Tucker told Ricky Dugo she had talked to numerous people who reported being scammed by him, he responded, "It's a lie."But Dugo has faced more than one indictment, and at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan Tuesday, he stood before a...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Fox News

Chicago shooting leaves 'multiple' injured: police

Multiple were shot Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, authorities told Fox News. Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported. The shooting came as the city continues to experience...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a man in his apartment. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the shots were fired following a confrontation between the two inside the residence on Market Lane in Somers shortly before 9 AM.
SOMERS, WI
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy