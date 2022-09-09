ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
myqcountry.com

NWMSU Board of Regents outlines presidential preferences

With a search firm hired the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents has now approved its prospectus to give to the firm in its search for a new President. Board of Regents Chair John Moore says the prospectus is made to convey to candidates and the search firm the type of candidate the board is searching for.
MARYVILLE, MO
myqcountry.com

Lawmakers return to Jeff City to consider slashing state income tax rate

Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City for the annual. veto session today and they prepare for a special legislative session in which. they will consider tax issues. Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby, the Senate Appropriations Committee. chair, expects the special session to be productive. “Well, certainly hope we can get...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myqcountry.com

Search for next St. Joseph Police Chief to begin soon

St. Joseph will be looking for a new police chief. Chief Chris Connally has announced he will retire at the end. of the month, bringing to a close 38 years in law enforcement. Connally, who. came to St. Joseph in 2006, says as he looks back on his tenure here,...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mound City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
State
Nebraska State
myqcountry.com

8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy