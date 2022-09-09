Read full article on original website
NWMSU Board of Regents outlines presidential preferences
With a search firm hired the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents has now approved its prospectus to give to the firm in its search for a new President. Board of Regents Chair John Moore says the prospectus is made to convey to candidates and the search firm the type of candidate the board is searching for.
Lawmakers return to Jeff City to consider slashing state income tax rate
Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City for the annual. veto session today and they prepare for a special legislative session in which. they will consider tax issues. Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby, the Senate Appropriations Committee. chair, expects the special session to be productive. “Well, certainly hope we can get...
Missouri Department of Conservation looks to clear out species of invasive carp
A number of invasive carp species have taken over the Lower Grand River and now the Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to remove them. Invasive carp come in a variety of species, the most common locally is the Bighead Carp. They reproduce easily, often crowding the rivers. Missouri Department...
Search for next St. Joseph Police Chief to begin soon
St. Joseph will be looking for a new police chief. Chief Chris Connally has announced he will retire at the end. of the month, bringing to a close 38 years in law enforcement. Connally, who. came to St. Joseph in 2006, says as he looks back on his tenure here,...
8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
St. Joseph-based Air Guard flew relief missions indirectly tied to war in Ukraine
A couple of military aircraft from the Air National Guard base. in St. Joseph flew missions in Europe this summer, indirectly tied to European. efforts to aid those suffering from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Colonel John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift. Group, says the unit based at Rosecrans...
