ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Should California businesses be required to post salary ranges on job listings?

By PHILLIP MOLNAR, THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE (TNS)
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Fewer places to recycle highlight flawed program

California beverage container recycling rate: Units Sold Units Recycled Recycling Rate 2021 27,416,825,090 26,292,957,795 68% 2020 26,292,957,795 18,001,783,575 68% 2019 24,567,820,141 18,467,356,541 75% 2018 24,594,716,919 18,588,304,236 76% 2017 24,427,254,965 18,439,299,226 75% 2016 23,083,353,256 18,415,970,248 80% Source: CalRecycle. California lawmakers on Aug. 31 passed legislation that could breathe life back into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa fulfillment company starts new building

Napa Valley-based Copper Peak Logistics (CPL), a direct-to-consumer wine fulfillment, distribution and logistics services company, has broken ground on a new fulfillment center there. It’s the second expansion for the family-owned fulfillment company. In the Fall of 2020, it expanded to its 55,000 square-foot St. Louis facility, quadrupling its size...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa and Canadian wine marketing firms plan combine services

WineGlass Marketing in the Napa Valley has announced plans to combine services with a Canadian-based marketing company. “We’ve known of each other for years and had a mutual respect,” stated Susan DeMatei, president and founder of WineGlass Marketing about the decision “to combine services” with Cakewalk Design Studio of Abbotsford, Canada.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy