Should California businesses be required to post salary ranges on job listings?

Fewer places to recycle highlight flawed program
California beverage container recycling rate: Units Sold Units Recycled Recycling Rate 2021 27,416,825,090 26,292,957,795 68% 2020 26,292,957,795 18,001,783,575 68% 2019 24,567,820,141 18,467,356,541 75% 2018 24,594,716,919 18,588,304,236 76% 2017 24,427,254,965 18,439,299,226 75% 2016 23,083,353,256 18,415,970,248 80% Source: CalRecycle. California lawmakers on Aug. 31 passed legislation that could breathe life back into...
Napa fulfillment company starts new building
Napa Valley-based Copper Peak Logistics (CPL), a direct-to-consumer wine fulfillment, distribution and logistics services company, has broken ground on a new fulfillment center there. It’s the second expansion for the family-owned fulfillment company. In the Fall of 2020, it expanded to its 55,000 square-foot St. Louis facility, quadrupling its size...
Napa and Canadian wine marketing firms plan combine services
WineGlass Marketing in the Napa Valley has announced plans to combine services with a Canadian-based marketing company. “We’ve known of each other for years and had a mutual respect,” stated Susan DeMatei, president and founder of WineGlass Marketing about the decision “to combine services” with Cakewalk Design Studio of Abbotsford, Canada.
