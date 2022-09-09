Read full article on original website
Bibb County Deputies recommend online report system for speedier results
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With law enforcement shortages affecting agencies across the country, Bibb County Deputies and local community leaders are coming together to talk about what they can do to take some of that stress off of each other. A county-wide business watch meeting was held between local business...
Monroe County woman dies in house fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
1 dead in early morning collision on I-16 in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that left one person dead early Wednesday morning. According to GSP, troopers responded to the crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMV) around 5:15 a.m. on I-16 westbound near mile marker 32. Troopers say CMV 1 was...
Sheriff pulls alcohol license from Macon night club following deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has signed off on revoking the alcohol license for the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Ave. The development comes after a shooting on Saturday that took the life of a security guard. Read a copy of the letters:. Rodeo...
Macon Water Authority lobby relocating amid ongoing renovations
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Water Authority's downtown headquarters is temporarily relocating its lobby amid ongoing renovations. The changes begin on September 12 and affect the Albert Billingslea Administrative Building on Second St. in downtown Macon. “We apologize for any inconvenience the construction may cause for our customers during...
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
NewTown Macon program continues bringing Black business owners to downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five Black business owners in Macon have been given a financial boost to help continue their success. On Tuesday, the third round of NewTown Macon's Downtown Diversity Initiative was announced, thanks to funding from Wells Fargo and a partnership with the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages. The...
Elected leaders respond to citizen polling on crime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- From elected to appointed officials, most of the leaders I spoke with say it's up to you, the community, to make a change. We asked our viewers in a web poll on Tuesday if they thought Macon's elected officials were doing enough to curb violence and the majority said no, so we took your response to them to see what they had to say.
Two wanted in Overnight Gas Station Robbery
MACON, Ga (WGXA) ---- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery just before 12:00 a.m. at the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It was reported that two male subjects entered the store brandishing firearms. They demanded money from the...
Two arrested in Sandersville drug raid
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units raided two homes in Sandersville, resulting in two arrests as well as a sizable amount of cocaine being recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
SPEAK UP: We want to know your thoughts on the recent violence in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon endured a weekend of violence. A total of seven shootings left three people dead and six others hurt. Community leaders continue to denounce the violence and are always working on ideas to improve the trend toward a record-setting homicide number. But WGXA News wants...
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
'Worst case scenario:' GBI still working for answers in Jesus Mancilla Velez disappearance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's been two years since Jesus Mancilla Velez disappeared from Houston County. "Two years have passed in this terrible situation and we are still standing in the same place," his sister-in-law Gisela Mancilla said. Mancilla-Velez was last seen driving away from his home on the morning...
Water boil advisory in effect in Gray
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A water boil advisory has been issued for the City of Gray by the Jones County EMA. Residents who live in Crestview Woods, Deer Ridge, and Trotters Ridge are advised to boil water for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking, and preparation of baby formula.
