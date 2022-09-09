Read full article on original website
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
loudounnow.com
Alleged Arsonist Charged with Attempted Murder
The Sterling man accused of setting fire to two cars and the front of a home Sept. 4 has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and four other felonies, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office. Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday following an investigation by...
fox5dc.com
Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead inside Culpeper County home
CULPEPER, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead inside a Culpeper County home. Police arrived to the house on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue on September 9 just before 3 p.m. Inside they found the bodies of a...
fredericksburg.today
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
Cold case unit reviewing death of woman said to be engaged to alleged serial killer when she died
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating whether a man known as the Shopping Cart Killer may be tied to the death of a sixth woman in 2018. Monday, a judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, ruled a grand jury can consider first-degree murder charges against 35-year-old Anthony Robinson for allegedly killing two women in a hotel there and dumping their naked bodies in a nearby field behind the hotel with a shopping cart. The women have been identified as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and 39-year-old Tonita Smith.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Potential delays on northbound I-81 due to West Virginia roadwork
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into...
Fairfax Police looking for missing woman
Jacqueline was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, jeans and black shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes and black hair, stands about 5'10" and weighs around 140 pounds. She is considered endangered due to health concerns.
Truck tires launch into house
Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
WTOP
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash
A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Manassas mugging
Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving four suspects that took place in an apartment complex in Manassas.
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Staffing Crunch Cited as Threat to State Funding Countywide
Loudoun County government staff members have warned that slow responses from the Town of Purcellville could threaten an important source of transportation funding countywide, as the town government grapples with short staffing, departmental reshuffling and lingering delays from adjusting to COVID-era remote work. The county has six ongoing capital projects...
fredericksburg.today
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
