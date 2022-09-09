ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

Alleged Arsonist Charged with Attempted Murder

The Sterling man accused of setting fire to two cars and the front of a home Sept. 4 has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and four other felonies, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office. Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday following an investigation by...
STERLING, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Loudoun County, VA
Accidents
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Purcellville, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
Purcellville, VA
Crime & Safety
fredericksburg.today

Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Cold case unit reviewing death of woman said to be engaged to alleged serial killer when she died

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating whether a man known as the Shopping Cart Killer may be tied to the death of a sixth woman in 2018. Monday, a judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, ruled a grand jury can consider first-degree murder charges against 35-year-old Anthony Robinson for allegedly killing two women in a hotel there and dumping their naked bodies in a nearby field behind the hotel with a shopping cart. The women have been identified as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and 39-year-old Tonita Smith.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect

After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
LURAY, VA
fox5dc.com

Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Christopher
Franklin County Free Press

Truck tires launch into house

Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
WTOP

Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash

A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
LA PLATA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Volunteer Firefighter#Accident#The Loudoun County Fire#Honda#Samuels Mill Court
WUSA9

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Staffing Crunch Cited as Threat to State Funding Countywide

Loudoun County government staff members have warned that slow responses from the Town of Purcellville could threaten an important source of transportation funding countywide, as the town government grapples with short staffing, departmental reshuffling and lingering delays from adjusting to COVID-era remote work. The county has six ongoing capital projects...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy