Knoxville, TN

Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Boone Brockwell

By Kellyanne Stitts
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Gibbs running back/defensive back Boone Brockwell was all over the field in the Eagle’s 42-26 win over Carter on Sept 2.

Brockwell logged 252 all-purpose yards, recorded one receiver touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and returned a fumble for a touchdown while also accounting for two interceptions.

The Eagles picked up their first region win of the season and improved their overall record to 2-1.

Brockwell’s outstanding effort on the gridiron garnered WATE’s Week 3 Friday Frenzy Player of the Week honor.

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

