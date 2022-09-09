Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Boone Brockwell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Gibbs running back/defensive back Boone Brockwell was all over the field in the Eagle’s 42-26 win over Carter on Sept 2.
Brockwell logged 252 all-purpose yards, recorded one receiver touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and returned a fumble for a touchdown while also accounting for two interceptions.
The Eagles picked up their first region win of the season and improved their overall record to 2-1.
Brockwell's outstanding effort on the gridiron garnered WATE's Week 3 Friday Frenzy Player of the Week honor.
