ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MA

Elderly Easthampton man identified in Deerfield deadly accident

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mh0N3_0hp1paMs00

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the driver in a deadly accident Monday morning in Deerfield.

Easthampton man killed after crash in Deerfield

The driver has been identified as 97-year-old Eugene DeFilippo of Easthampton. He died from injuries in a car accident on Route 116 at the intersection of Industrial Drive around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries but is expected to be okay.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was a commercial truck. The driver of that vehicle and the passenger cooperated with police and did not need any medical assistance.

Deerfield Police, Massachusetts State Police Troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Easthampton, MA
Accidents
Easthampton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Easthampton, MA
westernmassnews.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Page Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. Monday after a motorcycle struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Industrial Drive#Deerfield Police#The Detective Unit#Nexstar Media Inc
MassLive.com

Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole

A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MassLive.com

Springfield police officer allegedly bitten, repeatedly punched in the face after walking in on altercation at Pride station

A man accused of being armed with a knife and attempting to disarm an officer during an altercation over the weekend is facing several charges, police said. Vilmanuel Mulero-Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer, where he allegedly bit police and attempted to grab the officer’s gun, according to Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
FLORIDA, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy