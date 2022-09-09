Read full article on original website
Related
citrustv.com
Syracuse Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Cornell 3-0
Syracuse kicked off a rainy matchup vs Cornell on Sunday afternoon. While the wet ground made the play sloppier, the Orange were immune to that as they shut out the Big Red 3-0. Chelsea Domond was once again the best player on the field. The forward recorded a goal and...
citrustv.com
Nathan Opoku’s Journey to Syracuse
Nathan Opoku transferred into Syracuse from Lindsey Wilson College. The forwards has two goals and three assists in five matches.
citrustv.com
Syracuse Football Destroys UConn 48-14
Syracuse improved to 2-0 on the season with a 48-14 rout of UConn. CitrusTV’s John Dales was in Storrs for the wire-to-wire Orange victory.
citrustv.com
SU Abroad Kicks Off | News Live at 6
Syracuse University’s Study Abroad Office is hosting “SU Abroad Week” to help students who want to study abroad. CitrusTV reporter Katie Fongvongsa breaks down what you need to know about the week’s festivities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
citrustv.com
CitrusTV NOW | Tuesday, September 13th
SU is hosting a blood drive at the Schine Student Center tomorrow. CitrusTV anchor Peyton Spellacy is in studio to break down what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
Comments / 0