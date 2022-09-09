ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
citrustv.com

Syracuse Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Cornell 3-0

Syracuse kicked off a rainy matchup vs Cornell on Sunday afternoon. While the wet ground made the play sloppier, the Orange were immune to that as they shut out the Big Red 3-0. Chelsea Domond was once again the best player on the field. The forward recorded a goal and...
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

SU Abroad Kicks Off | News Live at 6

Syracuse University’s Study Abroad Office is hosting “SU Abroad Week” to help students who want to study abroad. CitrusTV reporter Katie Fongvongsa breaks down what you need to know about the week’s festivities.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
citrustv.com

CitrusTV NOW | Tuesday, September 13th

SU is hosting a blood drive at the Schine Student Center tomorrow. CitrusTV anchor Peyton Spellacy is in studio to break down what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy