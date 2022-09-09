Daredevil braves mother of all dust devils at Burning Man: ‘Not fun’

When a daredevil meets a dirt devil.

A brave Burner literally reaped the whirlwind after running through a massive dust devil at Burning Man last week , as seen in a video of the sooty cyclone currently going viral online.

“I could barely stand and couldn’t even see my feet,” Robert June told Storyful of the “Jackass”-style stunt, which was uploaded on September 2 during the iconic nine-day art festival at Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada last week.

The daredevil said he decided to run through the dirt devil as he figured it wasn’t too dangerous, having not sucked up any debris from the event.

However, June quickly changed his mind after partaking in the foolhardy feat.

“Getting hit in the face with dust at high speeds is not fun,” said the videographer, who, after performing the stunt himself, filmed another Burner also braving the whirling dirt dervish.

The ensuing footage shows a fedora-clad thrill-seeker approaching the dusty vortex as it spins like the Tasmanian Devil near an RV campsite. Thankfully, it appears the bozo was not harmed during his amateur storm-chasing session.

The dirt devil reportedly emerged amid Dustbowl-esque epic sandstorms that plagued Burning Man over the weekend, reportedly obscuring the sun and blanketing Burners in dust. It also caused a “white out” that forced organizers to shutter entrances and exits to the site.

Meanwhile, temperatures topped out at 105 degrees during the week, forcing flamboyantly attired attendees to strip down to their skivvies.

If that wasn’t dystopian enough, the event’s exhausted revelers, who numbered around 80,000, were forced to endure an apocalyptic eight-hour traffic jam to leave the site.

Despite the Biblical-seeming onslaught of obstacles, it seems participants don’t regret attending the bash one bit. One stoked Burner summed up the festival on Twitter, writing: “Burning Man was magical and brutal and hot and dusty and epic. Exactly as it’s supposed to be.”