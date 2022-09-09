ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Crews battle three large Southwest Idaho fires; trails close near Salmon

By Rachel Spacek
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwz9U_0hp1ojhq00

Boise-area residents awoke again on Friday morning to smoke-filled skies. Despite cooler temperatures in the Treasure Valley, wildfires throughout Southwest Idaho continue to scorch acres of trees in their paths.

U.S. Forest Service crews closed trails near Salmon and evacuated some of the area, as the Moose Fire continued to burn 17 miles north of the town. The Bureau of Land Management closed all land it manages near Salmon. And crews also continued to monitor the fire that’s encroaching on parts of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, including Alturas Lake, near Sun Valley.

Firefighters expected to contain the fire on Brundage Mountain by Friday, according to the Forest Service.

The three fires near Lake Cascade, the Sawtooth mountain range and Salmon in Central Idaho are still active, according to the U.S. Forest Service, but crews are making progress in holding the fires so they don’t threaten structures.

Aside from the fires near Boise, three fires in northwest Idaho and eastern Oregon are the major contributors to the poor air quality in the Treasure Valley — the Double Creek and Nebo Fires in Oregon and the Ten Mile Fire in Idaho.

Moose Fire near Salmon

Moose Fire, near Salmon, forced evacuations north of Salmon on Wednesday. The fire grew 15,000 acres on Wednesday night, according to the Forest Service, and has burned through a total of 122,666 acres . Crews lost some water pumps and tanks in the blaze, but no firefighters were injured.

The Forest Service said the fire encroached on nearly 500 acres of the Salmon Municipal Watershed. Crews are dedicated to protecting structures in the watershed and north and west of Salmon, the agency said.

Thursday’s humidity and cooler temperatures helped contain the blaze. Crews planned to hold the fire north of the watershed on Friday and clear roads for access, the Forest Service said in a news release.

Four Corners Fire

The Four Corners Fire burned a total of 13,703 acres since it started nearly a month ago. The fire is burning west of Lake Cascade in the Payette and Boise national forests, across three counties, Adams, Gem and Valley.

On Thursday fire activity was low, according to the Forest Service, but as humidity decreased and winds increased, so did the flames. Wednesday’s storms were not enough to contain the fire, the Forest Service said.

“A fire of this size, in this fuel type, requires a significant and persistent winter storm to completely cool the larger fuels like logs and stumps,” the Forest Service said in a news release.

Crews increased fire containment along the eastern and southwestern edges. While the southeastern edge of the fire, along Willow Creek, posed a challenge for firefighters, they are making progress on containing the fire in that area, the Forest Service said.

Ross Fork Fire

The Ross Fork Fire started last month near Sun Valley and grew over Labor Day weekend after high winds, according to the Forest Service. The fire has since moved west toward the north fork of Ross Creek, and north toward Jake’s Gulch and Alturas Lake Creek.

The blaze crossed to the east side of Idaho 75 on Tuesday, but firefighters were able to contain it after it burned 800 acres east of the highway. On Wednesday, the fire grew east of Alturas Lake, and the Forest Service ordered communities to evacuate the area.

Crews planned to work near Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake on Friday to monitor, access and put out fire spots as the Ross Fork Fire threatened areas in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Crews may use helicopters to dump buckets of water on the fire, the Forest Service said.

Rainbow Fire

The Rainbow Fire, which burned on Brundage Mountain in McCall, didn’t grow Thursday evening, according to a news release from Brundage Mountain Resort.

Since it started on Wednesday from a lightning strike, crews have only allowed the fire to grow 3.8 acres. The fire burned north along the ridge line, then dropped into Hidden Valley to the west.

Crews plan to fully contain the 5-acre fire Friday, the Forest Service said.

Lightning-sparked Idaho wildfires include Rainbow Fire at Brundage ski area

Update: Firefighters help residents flee Boise apartment blaze. Two people in hospital

Comments / 1

Related
Big Country News

Over 270,000 Acres Have Burned Across Idaho This Summer

Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity has increased across Idaho and the West in recent weeks. Several large fires are burning in Idaho, including the Moose Fire burning north of Salmon, the Four Corners Fire burning in the Payette and Boise national forests outside of Cascade and the Ross Creek Fire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest south of Alturas Lake.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payette, ID
City
Mccall, ID
Salmon, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Big Country News

Superfog alert issued for Moose Fire area near Salmon Idaho

SALMON - A superfog warning has been issues for the moose wildfire area near Salmon Idaho. Superfog reduces visibility to less than three meters (ten feet). Superfog forms at the site of combustion when warm humid smoke from smoldering combustion mixes with cold humid air. It is sometimes referred to as “whiteout events”. Superfog is the most severe case of smoke-induced fog. Superfog may last for a few seconds to a few hours depending on the dryness of the ambient air. Thus, superfog may not last more than a few feet beyond the site of combustion or, under certain wind conditions, it may be carried several kilometers (miles).
SALMON, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#The Forest Service#The U S Forest Service#Nebo Fires
Bonner County Daily Bee

'We're surrounded by fires'

Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

A large chunk of Idaho's energy conservation codes for buildings could be gutted under proposed changes

Discussions are continuing in Idaho's building community over whether to gut a large chunk of the state's energy conservation codes. The Idaho Building Code Board held a public hearing Tuesday over proposed rulemaking changes, which involve getting rid of certain mechanical, electrical and plumbing design requirements that some state officials and industry groups think are unnecessary and make residential construction too costly.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires

I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho

The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
225
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy