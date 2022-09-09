ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Expresses His 'Love' For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle During First Speech As The New Monarch

By Stephanie Kaplan
 5 days ago
Burying the hatchet? On Friday, September 9, King Charles paid tribute to his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth , in a prerecorded video tribute, but he also took a moment to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their tense relationship.

"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas ," stated the father-of-two, who then gave a shoutout to Prince William as well. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Elsewhere in his speech, the newly appointed King, 73, thanked his wife, Camilla , 75, who will now be known as Queen Consort , a title given to her Queen Elizabeth herself. He also explained how his daily duties will now differ under his new title.

“My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities . It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply,” he continued. “But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

20 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Harry, 37, and his father haven't been on great terms since the latter stepped down from his royal duties in 2020. Making matters worse, he accused Charles of ignoring him when he voiced concerns about his mental health. At one point, Harry admitted that his dad stopped answering his phone calls .

The two have reunited since then, and though there still seems to be some chilliness between them, royal reporter Katie Nicholl previously revealed that Charles is hopeful of mending ties .

TOGETHER FOREVER: QUEEN ELIZABETH II TO BE BURIED NEXT TO PRINCE PHILIP & PARENTS

"I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry. He loves his son ... he wants to forgive his son for everything. He wants to repair that relationship and move on," she spilled. "A big part of that is him wanting to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren. It may mean a few more transatlantic trips, but he wants to enjoy this experience."

Both Harry and Charles are back in London following the Queen's death.

For more on the Duke of Sussex's troubles, tune into the criticality acclaimed new podcast, " The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession ." Listen below.

#British Royal Family
