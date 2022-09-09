Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as people return...

RETAIL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO