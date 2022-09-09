ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

Corrigan-Camden ISD calling for $25 million in bonds

By Sharon Raissi
 5 days ago

CORRIGAN, Texas ( KETK ) – Corrigan-Camden ISD is calling for a total of $25 million in bonds for the upcoming election season.

The Corrigan-Camden ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election with two propositions, following the recommendation of the Facility Advisory Committee, the district announced.

The district posted a list of projects that would be completed if the bonds pass. For Proposition A, which is $21,490,700, they will work on high school, elementary and junior high campuses as well as improving district operations.

Proposition B is asking for $3,675,2000 for improvements to the Bulldog Stadium and baseball/softball fields.

Find a more specific breakdown below:

PROPOSITION A – $21,490,700

High School Campus

  • Remodel cafeteria kitchen
  • New cafeteria kitchen equipment
  • New roof on Main Building, Library & Band Hall
  • Front facade upgrades
  • New signage
  • Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
  • Bus lane improvements
  • Updates to competition gym and locker rooms
  • Address drainage issues outside competition gym
  • Remodel auxiliary weight room

Elementary Campus

  • Remodel restrooms with plumbing and sewer upgrades
  • New cafeteria kitchen equipment
  • New roof on west side of building
  • Paint entire interior of buildings
  • Replace/upgrade all ceiling tiles
  • Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
  • Front facade upgrades
  • New signage
  • PE gym facelift

Junior High Campus

  • Expansion of cafeteria dining hall
  • New cafeteria kitchen equipment
  • Addition of new bus lane
  • Front facade upgrades
  • New signage
  • Parking and sidewalk improvements
  • Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms
  • New roof
  • New PE gym and field house with dressing and weight rooms
  • Demolition of existing PE gym
District Operations

  • Plumbing infrastructure replacement district-wide
  • New security camera system
  • New exterior door access controls
  • New district-wide phone/intercom system
  • Separate entrance to Central Administration offices
  • Renovation of Central Administration offices

PROPOSITION B – $3,675,200

  • New parking lots for Bulldog Stadium
  • New parking lots for baseball/softball fields
  • Relocation of power lines between baseball/softball fields
  • New fencing, dugouts, and batting cages at baseball/softball fields
  • New turf on Bulldog Stadium playing field
Comments / 0

KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities release more information about Nacogdoches County standoff

NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office released more information about Tuesday’s standoff. Authorities responded to a call about an individual making threats and suicidal statements. Deputies brought a SWAT team to the address and after a standoff, the individual was found dead in the residence. UPDATE – Officials said the situation has been […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

North Cherokee Water Supply lifts water restrictions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – North Cherokee Water Supply announced Monday that their water restrictions are no longer in effect. The restrictions which went into effect in Aug. are no longer necessary due to improved weather conditions. Residents were not allowed to water outside except from midnight to 6 a.m. for even addresses on Monday […]
KILGORE, TX
