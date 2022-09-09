Corrigan-Camden ISD calling for $25 million in bonds

CORRIGAN, Texas ( KETK ) – Corrigan-Camden ISD is calling for a total of $25 million in bonds for the upcoming election season.

The Corrigan-Camden ISD Board of Trustees called for a bond election with two propositions, following the recommendation of the Facility Advisory Committee, the district announced.

The district posted a list of projects that would be completed if the bonds pass. For Proposition A, which is $21,490,700, they will work on high school, elementary and junior high campuses as well as improving district operations.

Proposition B is asking for $3,675,2000 for improvements to the Bulldog Stadium and baseball/softball fields.

Find a more specific breakdown below:

PROPOSITION A – $21,490,700

High School Campus

Remodel cafeteria kitchen

New cafeteria kitchen equipment

New roof on Main Building, Library & Band Hall

Front facade upgrades

New signage

Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms

Bus lane improvements

Updates to competition gym and locker rooms

Address drainage issues outside competition gym

Remodel auxiliary weight room

Elementary Campus

Remodel restrooms with plumbing and sewer upgrades

New cafeteria kitchen equipment

New roof on west side of building

Paint entire interior of buildings

Replace/upgrade all ceiling tiles

Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms

Front facade upgrades

New signage

PE gym facelift

Junior High Campus

Expansion of cafeteria dining hall

New cafeteria kitchen equipment

Addition of new bus lane

Front facade upgrades

New signage

Parking and sidewalk improvements

Replace/upgrade flooring in multiple classrooms

New roof

New PE gym and field house with dressing and weight rooms

Demolition of existing PE gym

District Operations

Plumbing infrastructure replacement district-wide

New security camera system

New exterior door access controls

New district-wide phone/intercom system

Separate entrance to Central Administration offices

Renovation of Central Administration offices

PROPOSITION B – $3,675,200

New parking lots for Bulldog Stadium

New parking lots for baseball/softball fields

Relocation of power lines between baseball/softball fields

New fencing, dugouts, and batting cages at baseball/softball fields

New turf on Bulldog Stadium playing field

