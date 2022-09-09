ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Carlos Alcaraz to miss Spain’s Davis Cup Finals opener

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage.
TENNIS

