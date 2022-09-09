Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Governor signs Min’s public safety transit bill into law, creates data-driven safety framework
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) and Stop AAPI Hate announced that Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1161 into law. This legislation requires the Mineta Transportation Institute at San Jose State University to create a survey tool for California transit operators to strengthen and promote passenger safety. The data collection effort is a critical first step in creating a larger framework for meaningful safety solutions. Rooted in Stop AAPI Hate’s documentation of nationwide hate and harassment, the data-driven approach centers rider experiences and ensures consistency in the collection of demographic information, first and last mile safety concerns, and overall experiences with safety, including street harassment.
localocnews.com
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
CDC issues health alert about severe respiratory illnesses associated with rhinoviruses and/or enteroviruses reported in multiple states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Advisory to local health departments on September 9 regarding reports of increases in pediatric hospitalizations of patients with severe respiratory illness who also tested positive for rhinovirus (RV) and/or enterovirus (EV). RVs and EVs are typically associated with acute respiratory illness (ARI), including asthma, but can also cause a rare but serious neurologic complication involving limb weakness.
localocnews.com
SoCalGas and Landi Renzo USA convert 200 additional field service trucks to run on renewable natural gas
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced an additional multi-million-dollar collaboration with Landi Renzo USA for 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to join the utilities fleet. The trucks will be converted to run on renewable natural gas (RNG). The service trucks will be outfitted with the latest Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicle system. Last year, SoCalGas partnered with Landi Renzo USA to convert 200 service trucks to be added to the fleet. With the conversion of an additional 200 new RNG trucks this year through the continued partnership, SoCalGas’ fleet is expected to reduce an additional 2,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), resulting in approximately 44 percent of SoCalGas’ service vehicles will run on clean fuels. This is equivalent to removing 1,800 passenger vehicles from California roads for one year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
Killing at El Cajon nursing home
The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
floridainsider.com
Weather Alert: Hurricane Earl grows stronger and could bring alarming rip currents to Florida beaches
Hurricane Earl affecting Florida beaches like the one pictured – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl, which could affect the Sunshine State’s beaches this upcoming weekend. Earl has grown significantly and...
localocnews.com
Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce to Host Council Candidate Forums
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0