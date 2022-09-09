It's already been a year of dramatic beauty changes for Doja Cat, who raised eyebrows (or actually shaved them) after buzzing her hair and brows on Instagram Live. But after arriving at Vogue World with a fully painted head, it's become even clearer that Doja's dramatic transformation is a genuine mode of self-expression. The singer and rapper debuted the face paint in New York, decorating her freshly bald head with an intricate white abstract pattern almost reminiscent of lace. The paint, which was so painstakingly executed that it looked like a mask at first glance, covered Doja's entire face, chin, and scalp, making it the focal point of her all-white outfit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO