Kim Kardashian Wears a Metallic Swimsuit With Armor-Like Thigh-High Boots
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to promote Tiffany & Co.'s new Lock collection, matching her outfit to her jewelry. Including white gold and diamond bangles and the massive emerald-cut diamond ring on her pointer finger, the pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line were released just a few weeks ago in the USA and globally at the beginning of September, marking the brand's first launch under LVMH. The all-gender bracelets play off the idea of a padlock, which the brand shared is "an important motif from the Tiffany Archives," according to a press release. "The collection transforms into a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity," the statement reads.
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Lizzo's Jelly Nails at the Emmys Deserve Their Own Award
Fresh off the heels of her first Emmys win, Lizzo might not remember much beyond that epic moment. However, the singer served up a few beauty looks we'd like to revisit — namely, her bright red jelly nails. The manicure, created by her go-to nail artist Eri Ishizu, gave...
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Lori Harvey Bundles Up in a Massive Coat and High Heels at NYFW
Lori Harvey's fall wardrobe has arrived. On Sept. 14, the model strutted into the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week while wearing look 35 from Michael Kors's fall/winter 2022 collection. Designed with ease and comfort in mind, Harvey's effortlessly stunning ensemble, styled by Elly Karamoh, featured a figure-hugging knit dress with a scoop neckline in granite gray. Layered over the sleeveless minidress was a massive oversize coat that billowed past Harvey's knees, once again proving that a quality coat can hold its own as an outfit any day.
Bella Hadid's Double-Braided Ponytail Is a Sexy Twist on the Classic
Bella Hadid just put a fun twist on a classic hairstyle. The supermodel recently attended Beyoncé's 41st birthday party and took her braided ponytail up a notch for the occasion. Hadid's hair was pulled up into a sleek, slicked-back pony that gave an instant lifted effect, with the ends...
Doja Cat Just Made Face Paint High Fashion at Vogue World
It's already been a year of dramatic beauty changes for Doja Cat, who raised eyebrows (or actually shaved them) after buzzing her hair and brows on Instagram Live. But after arriving at Vogue World with a fully painted head, it's become even clearer that Doja's dramatic transformation is a genuine mode of self-expression. The singer and rapper debuted the face paint in New York, decorating her freshly bald head with an intricate white abstract pattern almost reminiscent of lace. The paint, which was so painstakingly executed that it looked like a mask at first glance, covered Doja's entire face, chin, and scalp, making it the focal point of her all-white outfit.
Zendaya's Milk-Bath Manicure Proves the Trend Is Still Going Strong
Zendaya can do no wrong, and her manicure at the 2022 Emmys just solidified one thing: milk-bath nails are one of the most versatile nail looks out there. The actor arrived on the Emmys red carpet in a black Valentino gown with supple satin skin. Her milk-bath nails — filed in a short square shape — served as a subtle yet impactful addition to her look. The milky pink hue was a true representation of the nail trend that's been sweeping social media and red carpets over the past few months.
No Lights? No Problem! Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Up the PDA With Travis Barker at Boohoo Show
Travis Barker was on hand to support wife Kourtney Kardashian during the New York Fashion Week launch of her new Boohoo collection on Sept. 13. The two sat front row as they watched the show, and of course, there was no shortage of PDA. At one point, Barker even surprised Kardashian with a bouquet of red roses.
Britney Spears Sends Love to Sons Preston and Jayden For Their Birthdays: "Love You Both So Much"
Britney Spears is sending love to her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, for their birthdays. On Sept. 13, the "Hold Me Closer" singer shared a sweet tribute in their honor. "Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!! Love you both so much 🥰 !!! These photos are from last year !!!" she captioned the post, which features two throwback photos of Spears and her kids. Jayden's 16th birthday was Sept. 12, while Preston turned 17 on Sept. 14.
Harry Styles Carries the Train of Emma Corrin's Dress at the "My Policeman" Premiere
Emma Corrin made a notable entrance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday in a bespoke bodysuit courtesy of Miu Miu. While attending the "My Policeman" premiere alongside costars Harry Styles and David Dawson, Corrin strutted down the red carpet in a dramatic black organza bodysuit dress with floor-length sleeves that flowed into a billowing train. They styled the look with Cartier jewelry and black heels that made their legs look like skyscrapers in the high-waisted bodysuit.
J Lo Steps Out in a Plunging, Backless Green Halter Dress
Did it seem like Jennifer Lopez was on her honeymoon for a long time? She did, after all, embark on multiple celebratory trips. Not only did she and new husband Ben Affleck take their children to Paris earlier this summer, but the pair also recently took a solo trip to Lake Como, Italy, to continue the celebratory festivities. During both trips, Lopez showcased her affinity for elegant sundresses, stepping out in several flowy, floor-sweeping silhouettes. Since coming back home to Los Angeles, the "Marry Me" star has continued to deliver reliable summery ensembles, even when she's simply stepping out to run errands.
Billie Eilish's "Clueless"-Inspired Outfit Gives Major '90s Fashion Vibes
Still on her world tour, Billie Eilish is currently making a stop in Sydney, Australia, where she pulled out her best "Clueless"-inspired wardrobe. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Stories, Eilish showed off a white button-down shirt and a green-and-black striped sweater vest that she wore on top. Fans of the beloved '90s film will recall that Cher Horowitz was a fan of the preppy sweater vest look as well, but favored hers with pleated skirts and knee socks. While the rest of Eilish's throwback ensemble isn't in visible in the specific snapshot she shared, it's possible that she styled the layered tops with something similar.
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
Kerry Washington Manifests Fall With Her Tights at the Emmys
Kerry Washington wore tights to the Emmys, heat dome be damned. The actor brought fall fashion to the award show in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, wearing an ivory Elie Saab gown with black tights underneath. Washington's minidress featured a train at the back and a strapless, asymmetrical neckline adorned with ethereal feathers in various floral shapes. In addition to her bold tights, Washington paired the dress with black patent Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond jewelry by Bulgari.
Gigi Hadid Says Motherhood Is "So Much Fun" With 2-Year-Old Khai
Turns out, the terrible twos might not be so terrible after all — at least, according to Gigi Hadid, who recently opened up to "Sunday Today"'s Willie Geist about her experience as a mother to 2-year-old daughter Khai. "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," she joked, adding that Khai has become especially daring lately, particularly early in the mornings. "[She's] so mobile . . . jumping off things — very brave, which is great, but you know. We're practicing doing dangerous things carefully."
Sydney Sweeney and Lana Condor Wowed in Black and White Dresses at Tory Burch
With the sun setting over the Hudson River, on a pier in midtown Manhattan, Tory Burch unveiled her spring 2023 collection on Tuesday, Sept. 12. As is customary with her shows, big-name celebrities graced the front row, most notably the brand ambassador (as of April): Sydney Sweeney. Embracing a dark color palette, the "Euphoria" star arrived at Pier 76 in a black sleeveless wool minidress with a curved neckline and a fitted bodice flaring into a bubble skirt. A pair of matching platform sandals worn with white lace socks added height, while a black choker necklace introduced a punk element. Other finishing accessories included the Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill Cat Eye Bag ($548) and small drop earrings.
Dove Cameron Styled a Thigh-High-Slit Dress With Platform Sandals For Altuzarra
At the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City where Altuzarra's spring 2023 runway show took place, Dove Cameron looked all manner of cool. The singer donned a plunging white ankle-length dress embellished with black shell motifs all over the bodice. Her sleveless design conveyed sporty elegance, but a knee-high slit on the left and half-open back added a seductive element. The 26-year-old star styled the formfitting garment with patent leather platform sandals in black, and because it wouldn't be a Dove Cameron outfit without at least one edgy element, she opted for sharp cat-eye sunglasses. But her accessories didn't stop there. Before entering the building, Cameron was photographed with the Paco Rabanne 1969 Chainmail Sphere Shoulder Bag ($1,170) and a fuzzy black coat hanging off her shoulders.
Patrick Dempsey's Platinum-Blond Hair Is McDreamy
Image Source: Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff. Patrick Dempsey as a blond may just snag him that McSteamy title after all. The internet collectively lost its mind over the weekend when Dempsey, who is already a fixture on many "hottest man alive" lists, debuted platinum-blond hair while accepting a Disney Legends Award at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9. If you've yet to see Dempsey's latest look, buckle up — you may feel a bit parched after seeing this.
