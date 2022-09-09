ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Simple as That: A campaign to help end little in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Ecology’s (WSDOE) “Simple As That” campaign is underway and is focused on putting an end to litter on roadways. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the DOE spend more than $9 million each year on cleanup efforts. According to WSDOT, from January to July, 816 tons of litter were removed from state roads.
Department of Ecology launches state-wide anti-littering campaign

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Preventing litter is “Simple As That,” according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering. More than 75% of Washingtonians...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT’s letter did not directly address the content of the City’s, instead saying “your letter merits a...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
