FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON – The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Simple as That: A campaign to help end little in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Ecology’s (WSDOE) “Simple As That” campaign is underway and is focused on putting an end to litter on roadways. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the DOE spend more than $9 million each year on cleanup efforts. According to WSDOT, from January to July, 816 tons of litter were removed from state roads.
FOX 28 Spokane
Department of Ecology launches state-wide anti-littering campaign
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Preventing litter is “Simple As That,” according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering. More than 75% of Washingtonians...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT’s letter did not directly address the content of the City’s, instead saying “your letter merits a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Potato problems: Two-year study to look at how wildfires impact crops in Idaho
IDAHO – A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months. “When we have had bad, smoky years, yields...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. – A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes...
