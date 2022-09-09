Read full article on original website
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Powerline Fire North of Twin Falls
UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked up later Tuesday evening just north of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.
UPDATE: Eden Fire Caused by Equipment Failure
UPDATED 09/09: The Eden 2 Fire remained active Thursday night into Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters did several back burns to keep the fire from moving towards the Kimama desert area. Weather is expected to be better Friday, but winds are still a concern. The fire was sparked by an equipment failure. The estimated acres burned is 30,000 acres.
UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped
UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
Highway 75 Reopened in Blaine County, New Evacuation Orders Issued
UPDATE 09/08: State Highway 75 was reopened Thursday morning. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office again reminds drivers it could be closed at any moment. New evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday for the Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road. Everyone in the area was told to leave immediately. UPDATE...
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
Perrine Bridge Inspection to Cause Delays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the Perrine Bridge will cause traffic delays in the next couple weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announce work on cleaning and inspection will start on Sunday September 11 and continue for about two weeks at various times until September 22. Most cleaning of the topside of the bridge will start on the evening of Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be moved to a single lane in both directions while crews work. Cleaning should be done by Thursday Sept. 15. On Monday Sept. 19 crews will then inspect the bridge on the northbound side from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane closed to traffic. ITD crews will use the state's specialized bridge inspection truck that allows the underside of the structure to be looked at. On Wednesday the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be times when both lanes will be closed for about 15 minutes. ITD said the schedule could change, but recommended drivers find an alternate route during the inspection times if they can. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.” Pedestrian access will be limited at times as well.
Twin Falls Council Will Decide on Open Seat Sept 12
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of 26 applicants to an open Twin Falls City Council seat has been chosen as the potential replacement. Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend Alexandra Caval as the candidate to fill the seat left vacant by Shawn Barigar who resigned several weeks ago. Barigar is seeking the position of the economic development director with the city and said there would have been a conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. Caval will need the approval of the City Council on September 12. She will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term until November 2023 when she can run for reelection. “It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our City from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their City, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”
Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:30 a.m. the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a car fire on westbound Interstate 84 when the passing vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. The Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Jackpot Dispensary To Celebrate 1 Year As Some Boycott From North
A cannabis dispensary that opened nearly a year ago in Jackpot, Nevada, is preparing for a milestone, while some to the north haven't visited the community since and don't care to return any time soon. From the moment the announcement was made that Thrive Cannabis Marketplace would be setting up...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
