Second Generation
Casual spot Mini Mott in Logan Square used to be our go-to burger place whenever we couldn’t make the 7pm burger-ordering deadline at their sister restaurant Mott Street. Now, they’ve reconcepted into Second Generation, a warmly lit, sit-down restaurant serving a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. And before everyone freaks out, the burger is still on the menu—but there are also some exciting newcomers.
The Hairy Lemon
The Hairy Lemon is the type of place for people who block off their entire Saturday during college football season. This bar has about 20 TVs, which take up almost every available inch of wall space, and you can order things like salmon tartare with sturgeon caviar and a nice bouillabaisse. Kidding, obviously. Get some wings, fries, and pints like everyone else and cheer on your favorite team (unless you're from Boston, in which case just stay home.)
Ben's Pizza
Ben’s is a takeout pizza counter that makes a really solid New York-style slice. It’s greasy (in a good way), has a crisp crust, and they keep it simple with the toppings. It is, unfortunately, located deep within the bowels of Bayside Marketplace, and has some outdoor waterfront tables you can eat at. They claim their slices are big, but in reality they just serve you two slices and call it one slice, which is why a “slice” will cost you around $8. It’s slightly confusing, but if you’re wandering around Downtown, perhaps after a few drinks, it probably won’t bother you that much—especially since the pizza itself is very good.
Samuel's
Samuel’s – the reimagining of the space above Giuseppe & Sons – is the newest project from the Schulson Collective (the group behind Sampan, Double Knot, and Alpen Rose). We call it a project because, well, it’s hard to nail down exactly what it is (besides an eerily similar concept to NYC’s Sadelle’s). On one hand, it’s a Jewish deli, with most of its menu dedicated to classics like corned beef specials, towers of Nova lox, and challah french toast. But on the other, there’s deli outliers like fried chicken, tuna tartare, and for some reason, brook trout. The in-house bakery offers decent rugelach and black-and-white cookies, but skip the bagels (that are so chewy, they’re nearly impossible to eat). If you’re in the area, pop in for Lenny’s egg cream, the Latke Royale (topped with lox, sour cream, and caviar), or a pastrami reuben. Despite the extensive menu, those are the few memorable items.
Hi-Note
For about a decade, the owners of Hi-Note kept running into each other at the same karaoke spot. They bonded over their mutual love of singing in public, then decided to open this cafe and bar in Alphabet City. At Hi-Note, the focus is on music. There’s a DJ station playing music all day, starting in the morning when this place functions as a coffee shop. On Mondays, you can sign up to take over the turntable for half an hour with your own vinyl, and Thursdays are for electronica. It never seems to get too wild here, but if you need an escape, you can walk through the kitchen to get to a surprisingly big backyard. You might have noticed that we haven’t mentioned karaoke. Don’t worry—the whole room is soundproofed for that, and it’s coming soon.
Financial District
This mini sports bar chain has four locations around Manhattan, and the one in FiDi is in a huge space with plenty of TVs, but not so many that you'll get sensory overload. Stout is the perfect place if you want a more civilized sports viewing experience with personal space. The ceiling looks like it's about 20 feet tall, all the tables are situated pretty far apart, and the whole room is bathed in pleasant dim lighting. The focus here is on beers, but you can get unlimited Bloody Marys, rum punch, screwdrivers, or mimosas for three hours ($33) on the weekends until 4pm. It just so happens that a lot of football is played in this country on Saturdays and Sundays before 4pm.
Tsurutontan
Tsurutontan first opened in Japan more than 30 years ago, so this place has had some time to perfect their specialty, udon. There are plenty of udon bowls to choose from, like one with creamy broth and uni and another with wagyu and oysters in a sweet sukiyaki soup. We tend to gravitate towards the katsu curry that comes with a thick and juicy fried pork cutlet and lots of onions. All these options come in a bowl the size of a sink, which is actually useful because this makes it almost impossible to spill anything on your shirt. There’s also a full sushi menu and an all-day Happy Hour for select wines, beers, and sake. The original NYC location is in Union Square, but this second outpost in Midtown has tons of seating spread out over three floors, so it’s a great choice for all the teams (work, basketball, or otherwise) in your life.
Porter House
Most of New York’s great steakhouses are housed in dim, wood-paneled rooms designed to make you feel like you’re playing an elaborate game of D&D, but Porter House NYC turns that trope on its head. Here, you eat your red meat atop the ivory tower of the Time Warner Center, in an elegant, airy space overlooking Central Park. The porterhouse here is one of the priciest in the city at $170, but it’s cooked perfectly, seasoned well, and comes with an unparalleled view. At lunch, you can get a three-course $48 steak frites situation that’s easily the best steakhouse lunch deal in this part of town. If you’re ordering à la carte, you’re morally obligated to get the ice cream sundae, which comes laden with chunks of brownies, meringue, chocolate chip cookies, and a full gravy boat of hot fudge.
Krispy Pizza - Brooklyn
If the love child of penne alla vodka and New York-style pizza sounds like it could be your zodiac sign, you’ll love Krispy Pizza. This Bensonhurst slice shop specializes in Frankenstein-esque pies, from the eyebrow-raising Salad Pizza to the extremely delicious spicy vodka pepperoni square pie, which displays pure genius in its use of roni cups on top of sliced pepperoni. With combinations like these, it should come as no surprise that Krispy Pizza gained notoriety as a TikTok-famous spot, but the food here actually lives up to the hype.
Zazzy’s Pizza
Zazzy's Pizza is a little slice shop originally from NYC. Their Miami location is smack in the middle of Wynwood, and it’s mostly a takeout spot. But unless you are standing outside this place and will simply combust if you don’t get a slice of pizza in the next five minutes, you can skip it. They’re pretty meh slices with an underwhelming dough and lackluster toppings. They are quite big and sell slices for around $5, so it could be a viable drunk food option on the weekend, when they stay open till 4am. But with options like Joe’s and Pizza Tropical within walking distance, it’s just too hard to think of a good reason to come here.
La Chancla Mexican Grill
La Chancla is a Long Beach taqueria dedicated to rich, slow-cooked tacos de guisado. Located in a tiny strip mall, this Mexican restaurant serves a wide variety of stewed meats and veggies behind a glass counter. From birria and tinga de pollo to chile verde and pollo con mole, you’ll catch aromas of meat and simmering sauces as you enter La Chancla’s colorful dining room. All of their house-made corn tortillas are firm, but pliable blankets that catch all the juicy parts of the taco fillings. Drop by for the Tuesday special, which comes with three tacos de guisado and a large agua fresca for $10.
Sugarfish
Ever since this LA transplant made its way to New York, we’ve been fans. Even with the nonstop proliferation of sub-$100 omakases, this spot still offers one of the best values in the category. But Sugarfish doesn’t take reservations, and, even at lunchtime, the downtown locations can require a bold standoff with the host and an hour-long wait. Not so at the Midtown West outpost, where you can pretty much waltz in, sit down, and drown your weekday sorrows in massive quantities of high-quality raw fish. Choose one of the “trust me” options, put your phone on DND, and enjoy a rare moment of true relaxation in the middle of a New York City workday.
Maria's Bistro Mexicano
Come to Maria’s Bistro Mexicano in Sunset Park when you need some cheering up. The vibrant space and Mexican tile-topped tables will put you in a festive mood. (We call a visit here “color therapy.”) To start, you can get things like queso fundido, tortilla soup, and tostadas, and they have several different kinds of enchiladas, including one topped with mole and tomatillo. If you’re in the mood for tacos, we highly recommend the beer battered crispy fish tacos with chipotle mayo. You’ll definitely want more than one, so it’s good that each order comes with three. This restaurant is a great choice for brunch, so gather some friends, request a table in their large back patio, and share a bunch of pineapple-infused margarita pitchers.
