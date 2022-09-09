Read full article on original website
Related
grantcountyreview.com
Learn How to Save Garden Seeds at Library Program
The Grant County Public Library in Milbank will host a session on how to properly save seeds on Tuesday, September 20, at 2 p.m. Bruce Johnson and Jody Carlson will lead the question and answer time. Garden harvest is in full swing, and it is time to think about saving...
grantcountyreview.com
Second Annual Summer Celebration Set at Unity
The public is invited out to Unity Health and Fitness on Saturday, September 17, for a day of family-centered fun during the second annual summer celebration. Those attending are asked to park in the Milbank Elementary School parking lot because the events will be staged in Unity and its parking area. The highlight of the day is free facility usage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be group fitness demonstrations from 9 a.m. to noon, virtual cycling class every hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and health fair until 1 p.m.
Comments / 0