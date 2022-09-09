The public is invited out to Unity Health and Fitness on Saturday, September 17, for a day of family-centered fun during the second annual summer celebration. Those attending are asked to park in the Milbank Elementary School parking lot because the events will be staged in Unity and its parking area. The highlight of the day is free facility usage from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be group fitness demonstrations from 9 a.m. to noon, virtual cycling class every hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and health fair until 1 p.m.

MILBANK, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO