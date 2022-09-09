ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks reveals plans for $450M in store upgrades and faster U.S. growth

Starbucks on Tuesday presented a lengthy, broad-based strategy designed to improve the efficiency and operations of its domestic stores and speed its growth in the U.S. and internationally. The centerpiece of the effort includes $450 million in investments in equipment such as new coffee brewers and devices to make cold...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King tries a unique incentive to get franchisees to remodel

Here's a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came back. The Bottom Line: The coffee giant has changed top executives and its operating structure, increased pay and benefits, and promises major new equipment upgrades. Here's a rundown. Is your restaurant protected against natural...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Next Level Burger raises $20M to accelerate growth

Next Level Burger has raised $20 million to support its plan for plant-based burger domination. The Bend, Ore.-based quick-service chain on Tuesday announced a successful funding round led by an unnamed strategic organic and natural foods partner, private high-net-worth shareholders and “vegan investor power couple” Alex Payne, formerly of Twitter and Simple Bank, and Nicole Brodeur, who have a nonprofit called the Payne Brodeur Giving Fund.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Red Robin gives new CEO G.J. Hart some stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is sweetening its compensation package for new CEO G.J. Hart with nearly 250,000 shares of its stock. The shares are in the form of inducement awards, which companies are allowed to grant to new hires without shareholder approval. Half of the shares—123,672—will vest based on the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Is your restaurant protected against natural disasters?

Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes 'bargain' pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe. The Bottom Line: Sales at restaurants and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe

Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes 'bargain' pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Here's a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Here’s a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came back

Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes 'bargain' pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe. The Bottom Line: Sales at restaurants and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

First Watch tries a secondary IPO

Advent International, the private equity firm that took First Watch public last year, will sell some of its shares in the breakfast-and-lunch chain in a secondary offering, the company said on Monday. Advent will sell 4.5 million shares of First Watch and could sell another 675,000 shares if the offering’s...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Dairy Queen names Nicolas Boudet international chief operating officer

Nicolas Boudet has joined Dairy Queen as chief operating officer, international. In this role, Boudet will lead business in more than 20 countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. His role will include leading operations, franchise development, supply chain and marketing. Boudet has more than 20 years of experience in...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s is moving its innovation center to corporate headquarters

McDonald’s is consolidating its innovation teams at its corporate headquarters, the company said on Wednesday. The Chicago-based burger giant will create “Speedee Labs,” using the name of McDonald’s pre-Ronald McDonald mascot as well as the name of the service system it introduced in 1948 to speed service.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Dine-in customers rank food quality a top priority when choosing a restaurant

Meals-to-go surged during the pandemic, but now customers are returning to restaurants for dine-in experiences. And when they choose their dining destination, the quality of the food is a top priority. That’s one of the findings revealed in the TouchBistro 2022 Diner Trends Report released Wednesday. Of the 2,600...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

US Foods completes expansion of a massive Louisiana distribution center

Broadline distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant menu price inflation accelerated in August

Inflation may have peaked, but restaurants continue to raise prices. Prices at restaurants and foodservice operators increased 0.9% in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Prices are up 8% over the past year as operators increased charges to consumers to offset their own cost increases for wages and food.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A look at Pizza Inn’s new redesign

Pizza Inn is changing everything from the design of its stores to its mascot. The Texas-based pizza chain recently unveiled a new look, including a new store design, logo and updated mascot. The design, including work from advertising company BooneOakley and retail design firm Chute Gerdeman, features a party room with an accent wall, a game room and an outdoor patio.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Consumers rank the top 10 LTOs of summer

Menu development is accelerating at chains post-pandemic, and limited-time offers keep flowing out of the pipeline and onto menus. Beef seemed to be an ingredient of choice over the summer, with a number of LTOs featuring the meat. Several of the beefy dishes and other Top 10 items boasted flavors...
