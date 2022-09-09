ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chandleraz.gov

What Does a Drought Mean For Chandler?

We live in the desert and water is a precious resource. Listen in as host Matt Burdick and Simone Kjolsrud, Chandler’s Water Resources Advisor, dive into the City’s drought management plans in response to Colorado River shortages, water supplies and conservation programs. Episode Highlights:. Simone describes Chandler’s water...
