Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Star Viewing Season At Observatory West Of Twin Falls Ends Soon
For fans of stargazing in the Magic Valley, there's an observatory 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls that can be found within the beautiful confines of Bruneau Dunes State Park. The viewing season will end in just a couple of weeks, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sky like you never have before.
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Powerline Fire North of Twin Falls
UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked up later Tuesday evening just north of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.
UPDATE: Eden Fire Caused by Equipment Failure
UPDATED 09/09: The Eden 2 Fire remained active Thursday night into Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management said firefighters did several back burns to keep the fire from moving towards the Kimama desert area. Weather is expected to be better Friday, but winds are still a concern. The fire was sparked by an equipment failure. The estimated acres burned is 30,000 acres.
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
Twin Falls Council Will Decide on Open Seat Sept 12
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of 26 applicants to an open Twin Falls City Council seat has been chosen as the potential replacement. Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend Alexandra Caval as the candidate to fill the seat left vacant by Shawn Barigar who resigned several weeks ago. Barigar is seeking the position of the economic development director with the city and said there would have been a conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. Caval will need the approval of the City Council on September 12. She will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term until November 2023 when she can run for reelection. “It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our City from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their City, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”
Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:30 a.m. the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a car fire on westbound Interstate 84 when the passing vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. The Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?
My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
Jackpot Dispensary To Celebrate 1 Year As Some Boycott From North
A cannabis dispensary that opened nearly a year ago in Jackpot, Nevada, is preparing for a milestone, while some to the north haven't visited the community since and don't care to return any time soon. From the moment the announcement was made that Thrive Cannabis Marketplace would be setting up...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year
The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
Idaho Fish and Game Propose Tiger Muskie at Murtaugh Lake, Public Asked to Comment
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers might find a distinctive fish at the end of their line at Murtaugh Lake if Idaho fisheries managers decide to introduce the species. Tiger muskie, identifiable by their tiger-like patterns, are the topic of discussion at the Magic Valley Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a means to deal with non-game fish like common carp and Utah chub. Idaho Fish and Game said the fish, including Utah suckers, have impacted the number of sport fish available to anglers in the area. The Tiger muskie mainly survive from eating other fish and would be used to cut down the population carp, Utah chub and sucker. In turn the muskie could become a prize trophy fish for anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The Tiger muskie, which is a sterile hybrid species of Northern pike, can grow to lengths of more than 40 inches. Tiger muskie are found in other parts of Idaho where the record fish caught measured 52.5 inches and weighed in at 44.25 pounds. The agency is asking the public what they think about the proposal and is taking comments through September 30, by calling 208-324-4359.
