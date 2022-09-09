Read full article on original website
Related
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
kmvt
Idaho Department of Fish and Game looking for public comment regarding Murtaugh Lake - Tiger Muskie introduction
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game is seeking the public’s comment and opinion on a proposal regarding Murtaugh Lake. Fish and Game noticed a lack of game fishing opportunities in Murtaugh Lake and because of that, they want to put Tiger Muskie into the lake for people to fish for sport.
kmvt
Magic Valley wildfires contained this weekend, cause of 1 still under investigation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the Magic Valley, there is some good news from the B.L.M., as both the Sheep and Eden 2 fires have been fully contained as of Friday evening. The Eden 2 Fire, starting 3 miles north of Eden, was contained Friday night at 8...
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Night Road Work on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures can be expected for the next week or so on a city street in south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls says road crews will be working on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Kimberly Road and Fourth Avenue which will require the roadway to be closed during the working hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 23. The night work will help reduce the impact to daytime traffic. The crews will be installing a waterline extension in the area. During the day large metal plates will be placed over the excavation holes. When the road is closed traffic will be detoured around the construction.
kmvt
Ross Fork Fire Update: strong winds are making slow work
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County. This brings the total acreage of the fire up to just over 31,000 acres. With wind guest over 25 miles-per-hour predicted on Thursday, embers could travel distances up to 4500 feet. Highway...
Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho Law Enforcement as Ministry of Information
I was working Thursday morning when a member of my audience told me there was an accident backing up traffic in Jerome County. I made a quick mention of it to alert drivers tuning in and who might know a detour. Later in the day, when I left work and drove home, I decided to stop and do some grocery shopping. I was at a store when a friend told me a trooper was badly hurt, and it was a Sergeant who appears on my program on a regular basis.
kmvt
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
kmvt
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Powerline Fire North of Twin Falls
UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked up later Tuesday evening just north of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.
kmvt
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
Highway 75 Reopened in Blaine County, New Evacuation Orders Issued
UPDATE 09/08: State Highway 75 was reopened Thursday morning. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office again reminds drivers it could be closed at any moment. New evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday for the Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road. Everyone in the area was told to leave immediately. UPDATE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
One injured, another dead after car crash in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho woman was killed in a car crash after her vehicle went over the shoulder and hit a boulder in Twin Falls County, Saturday afternoon. A 55-year-old woman from Kimberly, Idaho, was driving a Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound with a 36-year-old man from Twin Falls, on Shoshone Falls Grad Road, around 1:21 p.m.
Twin Falls Council Will Decide on Open Seat Sept 12
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of 26 applicants to an open Twin Falls City Council seat has been chosen as the potential replacement. Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend Alexandra Caval as the candidate to fill the seat left vacant by Shawn Barigar who resigned several weeks ago. Barigar is seeking the position of the economic development director with the city and said there would have been a conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. Caval will need the approval of the City Council on September 12. She will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term until November 2023 when she can run for reelection. “It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our City from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their City, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”
Perrine Bridge Inspection to Cause Delays
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the Perrine Bridge will cause traffic delays in the next couple weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announce work on cleaning and inspection will start on Sunday September 11 and continue for about two weeks at various times until September 22. Most cleaning of the topside of the bridge will start on the evening of Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be moved to a single lane in both directions while crews work. Cleaning should be done by Thursday Sept. 15. On Monday Sept. 19 crews will then inspect the bridge on the northbound side from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane closed to traffic. ITD crews will use the state's specialized bridge inspection truck that allows the underside of the structure to be looked at. On Wednesday the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be times when both lanes will be closed for about 15 minutes. ITD said the schedule could change, but recommended drivers find an alternate route during the inspection times if they can. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.” Pedestrian access will be limited at times as well.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0