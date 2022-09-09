ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
SHOSHONE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jerome County, ID
City
Jerome, ID
Jerome County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Eden, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Night Road Work on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures can be expected for the next week or so on a city street in south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls says road crews will be working on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Kimberly Road and Fourth Avenue which will require the roadway to be closed during the working hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 23. The night work will help reduce the impact to daytime traffic. The crews will be installing a waterline extension in the area. During the day large metal plates will be placed over the excavation holes. When the road is closed traffic will be detoured around the construction.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Ross Fork Fire Update: strong winds are making slow work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County. This brings the total acreage of the fire up to just over 31,000 acres. With wind guest over 25 miles-per-hour predicted on Thursday, embers could travel distances up to 4500 feet. Highway...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Areas South of Galena Summit Could Be Evacuated

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is preparing for possible evacuations south of Galena Summit as the Ross Fork Fire moves south. The sheriff's office said people in the areas between Galena Summit and just south of the Galena Lodge along State Highway 75 should be prepared for evacuation if the situation calls for it. Highway 75 is open at the moment but could be closed off again as it has been for the last several days. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Ross Fork Fire has burned more than 31,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning in mid-August. See video below for more information:
KETCHUM, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Law Enforcement as Ministry of Information

I was working Thursday morning when a member of my audience told me there was an accident backing up traffic in Jerome County. I made a quick mention of it to alert drivers tuning in and who might know a detour. Later in the day, when I left work and drove home, I decided to stop and do some grocery shopping. I was at a store when a friend told me a trooper was badly hurt, and it was a Sergeant who appears on my program on a regular basis.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#The Eden 2 Fire#The State Of Emergency#The State Of Idaho#Blm#American
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Powerline Fire North of Twin Falls

UPDATE: What is being called the Powerline Fire picked up later Tuesday evening just north of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 93 between the Perrine Bridge and interstate interchange for some time. The blaze also slowed traffic on the interstate. BLM estimated the fire at around 1,400 acres. At around 6 p.m. BLM said the forward progression of the fire had stopped and containment lines were set. Later winds did cause fire activity to pick up and move towards the highway. Containment estimations had to be pushed back to around 10 p.m. Tuesday night with full control expected Wednesday afternoon. People have been asked to avoid the area and watch for equipment and fire crews along U.S. 93. The cause of the Powerline Fire is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Idaho State Police Trooper Michael Wendler is making positive strides in his recovery. According to the Jerome Police Department, Sgt. Wendler reached a big milestone on Sunday when the sensor - and drain for monitoring intracranial pressure - was removed. Wendler was also smiling...
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Council Will Decide on Open Seat Sept 12

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of 26 applicants to an open Twin Falls City Council seat has been chosen as the potential replacement. Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend Alexandra Caval as the candidate to fill the seat left vacant by Shawn Barigar who resigned several weeks ago. Barigar is seeking the position of the economic development director with the city and said there would have been a conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. Caval will need the approval of the City Council on September 12. She will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term until November 2023 when she can run for reelection. “It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our City from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their City, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Perrine Bridge Inspection to Cause Delays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the Perrine Bridge will cause traffic delays in the next couple weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announce work on cleaning and inspection will start on Sunday September 11 and continue for about two weeks at various times until September 22. Most cleaning of the topside of the bridge will start on the evening of Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. All traffic will be moved to a single lane in both directions while crews work. Cleaning should be done by Thursday Sept. 15. On Monday Sept. 19 crews will then inspect the bridge on the northbound side from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the right lane closed to traffic. ITD crews will use the state's specialized bridge inspection truck that allows the underside of the structure to be looked at. On Wednesday the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be times when both lanes will be closed for about 15 minutes. ITD said the schedule could change, but recommended drivers find an alternate route during the inspection times if they can. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.” Pedestrian access will be limited at times as well.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy