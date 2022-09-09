Kaley Moser (middle) was selected as the 2022 Scarecrow Festival Queen on Tuesday at the Scarecrow Festival pageant. Her attendants were also selected; Aubrey Pfeifer (right) was named first runner-up and Onesti Evans (left) was named second runner-up. The pageant was open to current high school students in Fayette County as well as 2020-2021 graduates. There were 11 contestants in this year’s pageant. Formal pageant judging was held Tuesday at Champions Grill at the Greens Golf Course. The 2022 Scarecrow Festival Queen and her attendants will be presented at the opening ceremony of the festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at noon. Make plans now to attend the Scarecrow Festival, Sept. 16-18 in downtown Washington Court House. Come enjoy amusement rides, craft vendors, food vendors, carnival games, live music, 5K & 10K run and so much more.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO